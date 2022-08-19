Floyd students are back to school

The 2022-2023 school year kicked off last week with nearly 1,800 students returning to Floyd County Public Schools classrooms.

This year includes classes in the newly constructed Career Collaboration and Development Center, and school breakfasts and lunches remain free for all students enrolled at FCPS.

Blue Mountain School starts for the year on Aug. 22, while the Buffalo Christian Academy and Springhouse Community School start on Sept. 6.

Find school calendars, enrollment information and more on each facility’s website.

Regular Floyd County Public School Board meetings are held at 7 p.m. on the second Monday of each month at 140 Harris Hart Road, the FCPS Administration Office.