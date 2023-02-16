Next year’s first day of school will be Aug. 8.

School officials approved a calendar at the latest board meeting. Registration for pre-k and kindergarten begins on March 9 and continues through March 23. There are 144 pre-k spots open.

Smyth school leaders are waiting on the General Assembly to present a budget proposal to the governor and get a better plan for a local spending plan.

Current proposals from the House, the Senate and the governor all carry varying levels of funding, including raises for teachers.

In other news, School Board members have been invited to attend a meeting with Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares on Feb. 28 at the Emory & Henry School of Health Sciences. Prior to that meeting, Miyares is expected to attend a luncheon at Holston Hills Community Golf Course dining hall during a joint event between the Smyth County Chamber of Commerce and the Wytheville-Wythe-Bland Chamber of Commerce.

Also at the meeting, employees were recognized with the monthly awards for cafeteria workers, bus drivers, school custodians and outstanding service.

The awards for February with partial nomination comments are for:

Silver Apron Award to Kristi Totten, food service manager at Marion Elementary School.

“Mrs. Totten does a great job in our cafeteria. She is hardworking, efficient, and kind. She knows the students by name and cares about each one. She also works on special events such as Candy Cane Lane volunteering her time so our students can enjoy extracurricular activities.”

Extra Mile Award to Luke Armstrong, bus driver at Marion Senior High School.

“Luke Armstrong shows up! During this time where finding bus drivers is extremely difficult, and finding someone to drive for extracurricular events is even more difficult, Luke is willing. He drives his afternoon route and then is off carrying Scarlet Hurricanes all over SWVA. He drives 2, 3 or more nights each week. Luke not only drives for us but he supports our student-athletes. Luke doesn’t just drive, when on the road he attends the games and supports the kids. He and his wife have become fixtures at our home games as well. It is common to see our student-athletes speak to him at home games as they recognize their bus driver and know he is a true supporter.”

My School Shines Award to Henry Harris, Jimmy Havens, James Hall, Brent Draper, Jason Hutton and Bradley Hutton, custodial staff at Marion Senior High School.

“The custodial staff at Marion Senior High School is truly a team. MSHS struggled for two years to fill the staff and now the six custodians are working together and taking pride in their efforts. If you look at the footprint of the buildings and grounds of MSHS, you will be surprised at the area that is covered. Students use four buildings daily and the field house is used in the fall and spring, which means cleaning in each building takes place daily. Our custodians mow the grounds around the buildings, four athletic fields and the areas around these fields that include large hillsides. These gentlemen have worked to find better and more efficient ways of cleaning the buildings and taking care of the grounds.”

Mover of Mountains Award to Ericka Lester, SPED Instructional Aide at Oak Point Elementary School.

“Ericka Lester is a first year special education teacher’s aide in our self-contained classroom. She came into this job with all the foundational character traits that make a great special educator; among them kindness, compassion and consistency. She spent the beginning of the school year building relationships with the students, observing, and enhancing her skills each day. One of the skills Ericka has honed quickly is supporting students during challenging behaviors.” (During a recent incident Lester was able to think quickly to remove an everyday object that could have been used to harm someone.) “While Ericka is excellent at supporting students during their hardest moments, I think she is most proud of the relationships she has built with each student. If it matters to them, it matters to her. Ericka sees the wonder in each student. She goes beyond acceptance; she appreciates and celebrates what makes each student unique. She is committed to trauma-informed care and to advocating for the rights of individuals with disabilities.”