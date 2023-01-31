Lady Buffs take Mountaineers 47-44

Floyd County High School’s Lady Buffaloes basketball varsity honored senior players and cheerleaders last week with hard fought district victory over the Alleghany Mountaineers.

The Ladies took an 8-0 early lead on Jan. 24, which had tightened to 22-21 by the halftime buzzer.

A strong third quarter by the Mountaineers gave them a six-point lead, 39-33 lead going into the fourth, but the Lady Buffs tied the match 39-all early in.

The Lady Buffs then took the lead 41-39 with key foul shots by Destiny Harman. Kiley Hylton hit key goals and foul shots that put the lead up by six with under three minutes left.

Hylton added two points with foul shots with 28 seconds left to make the score 47-42. The Mountaineers added two more points, but the clock ran out with the score 47-44 and a win by the Lady Buffs.

The win was the second victory over Alleghany this season and gives the Lady Buffs a 13-4 record overall this season.

Before the game, the crowd honored the three graduating seniors this year: Destiny Harman, Leah Hamlin and Carly Thompson.

At halftime, Senior Cheerleaders Kayla Benstrom, Kaidyn Chaffin and Sydney Thompson were recognized.

A scheduled game between the boys JV and Varsity Buffaloes against the Mountaineers was postponed until Feb. 9.