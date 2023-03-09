The Floyd County Retired Teachers’ Association will hold its first meeting of 2023 at Calvary Baptist Church on Wednesday, March 15.

Guest speakers Elizabeth Warriner and Mike Patton will kick off the meeting at 11 a.m. with a discussion about the Story Walk project.

Lunch, around 11:30 a.m., will feature of a potato bar, dessert and drinks prepared by Pam Rumburg. To cover expenses and a donation to the church, a $10 contribution is suggested.

Following lunch, guest speaker Amy Ingram, General Registrar in Floyd, and a member of the Board of Elections will discuss voting security. Please bring handbooks so that updated material can be added.

All retired education personnel including administrators, teachers, aides, bus drivers, cafeteria workers, custodial workers, etc., are cordially invited to attend FCRTA meetings.

RSVP for the March meeting by calling Vice-President Joan Starkey at (540) 593-3736 by Friday, March 10.