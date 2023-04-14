“Somehow Hopeful: The Story of a Woodsman,” an award-winning documentary that features Copper Hill’s Jason Rutledge, will be shown at the Jessie Peterman Memorial Library on Saturday, April 15.

The feature length documentary represents seven years of filming by director and producer Jerry McNutt of Kooks Entertainment from California.

Rutledge, who works draft horses on his Floyd County farm, got involved with McNutt in 1966 when he was a field producer for the A&E Network, filming a documentary titled “In the Company of Horses.”

“Somehow Hopeful” shows the culture of training people to do the work of using the historical power source of draft horses.

It tells the stories of several woodspeople as it includes testimony from many of Healing Harvest Forest Foundation’s apprentices, who share their views and experiences of working with Rutledge in the forest.

The videography is beautiful; the horses, the trees, the water and the people are a pleasure to view. The documentary is full of hopeful, inspiring, environmental messages.

Community members are invited to the Saturday, April 15, screening that begins at 3 p.m. at 321 W. Main St. Get there early (at about 2 p.m.) to see Rutledge’s Suffolk Punch draft horses in the parking lot, around back.

Learn more about the Healing Harvest Forest Foundation and its mission online at www.healingharvestforestfoundation.org.