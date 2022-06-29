Floyd grad featured in New Leaf exhibit

Meet new guest artists Riley Chan and Santina Krayer at A New Leaf Gallery on Friday.

The featured artists for July and August will be celebrated from 5-7 p.m., July 1, inside The Station on south Locust Street.

Santina Krayer (Tina Robbins) first sat behind the potter’s wheel at Radford University while attending college.

Her studies in Therapeutic Recreation enabled her to appreciate the power of working with clay as a calming way to center one’s mind.

The connection between person and clay was instant and lasting.

After decades away from the wheel, in order to raise her family and pursue a career in Behavioral Health, Krayer is back with her clay and making pottery.

Her artistic pieces are earthy and winsome. Some pieces reflect her love of nature and others express her appreciation of handmade pottery that serves a daily purpose.

Krayer is a New River Valley artist and Floyd County High School graduate

Riley Chan is a photographer and a painter, whose nature-based work will fill A New Leaf Gallery throughout August.

A photographer for over eighteen years, Chan has accumulated a sizable collection of light gathering and recording devices as well as “a host of different gadgets for such indulgence.”

Chan’s exhibition includes a collection of bird and landscape photographs from trips to Hawaii, New Zealand, Australia and Cuba. Of course, Virginia is represented, too.

Chan said, “In landscape photography, I like to have an open landscape of flat foreground with trees at a distance which creates a wonderful peaceful feeling. The moodiness of a sunset over an ocean gives the impression of restfulness.”

A New Leaf Gallery is located inside The Station across from the Floyd Country Store on south Locust Street.

Its regular open hours are from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays, and from noon to 4 p.m. on Sundays.

Learn more and find examples of the gallery’s offerings at https://anewleaf-gallery.com.