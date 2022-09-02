Duck Race raises about $3,000 to benefit Chamber

Nearly 600 rubber ducks went for a swim in the Little River at On the Water on Saturday after local scout troops removed litter from the local waterway.

Floyd County Scout Troops 19 and 36 and Pack 36 participated on Aug. 27, removing trash from more than five miles of the river and its banks until noon, when the eighth annual Rubber Duck Race kicked off with food, music and more to celebrate their return to On the Water.

Chamber Director Melissa Branks said 590 total ducks were dropped from the bridge at the intersection of Slusher Store and Thunderstruck roads, and all were accounted for by volunteers under the No Ducks Left Behind policy.

The first place prize of $300 went to Doris Hall, second place ($200) went to Ann Bower and third place ($100) went to Mike Wood.

Kris Grosshans’ duck came in last to win a zip line tour for two from Buffalo Mountain Ziplines.

The duck drop was conducted by T&E Small Engines, and supported by the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office.

Slews of volunteers and businesses made the 2022 event possible, Branks said, including New River Valley Community Services, the Virginia Title Center, the Floyd Farmers Market, Bella Vita Inn, Apple Ridge Farm, Buffalo Mountain Ziplines, T&E Small Engine, the Floyd Press, Skyline Bank, Virginia Farm Bureau Insurance, Strengthening Our System, Sacred Star and Stone, Field’s Edge Farms, and Carter Bank and Trust.

The Little River Cleanup conducted by the scouts is a part of the regional Renew The New effort. Learn more about the nonprofit’s efforts at www.renewthenew.org.