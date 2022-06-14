UVA app helps in battle against addiction

The physician could save her patients from the debilitating infections that often brought them to the hospital. She knew, however, that they were still facing a likely death sentence.

Today, Dr. Rebecca Dillingham is working to help addicts battle that disease, and she’s hopeful about a new tool that can be accessed with a smartphone.

Dillingham serves as an infectious disease specialist at UVA Health. She would often find herself caring for patients “with devastating infections” in their hearts, eyes and other vital organs.

“I can treat their infection,” the MD said, “but the thing that’s going to kill them is their addiction.”

Dillingham said she didn’t feel like she was doing her job to care for those patients if she wasn’t part of the team trying to help their whole health.

As overdose deaths hit new records during the COVID-19 pandemic and have continued to climb that team felt an urgency to move ahead with their work.

Dillingham, who came to UVA in 1999 and joined the faculty in 2006, had helped develop the app PositiveLinks at UVA Health and had witnessed its success with patients positive for HIV.

The development team took what they had learned during the creation and testing of PositiveLinks and customized it to help people struggling with opioid use disorder. The HOPE (Heal Overcome Persist Endure) app was born.

HOPE still shared many features of its predecessor, including helping people track their medication usage and appointments. It also provides a safe anonymous message board where its users can reach out to other people who understand the challenges they are facing. Such connection, Dillingham said, is “really important” as it can help them share their experiences and build healthy relationships.

HOPE also helps its users track their mood and stress and other mental health factors to see how they impact recovery.

As HOPE was developed, the team met with individuals using Medication Assisted Treatment (MAT). Acknowledging that a “pill is not a magic bullet,” Dillingham said, they asked about barriers to recovery.

Specific to opioid recovery, HOPE helps its users track substance use and mark experiences, good or bad, along the way.

The app also helps its users make easier connections with their care providers. Calling a clinic and getting through to a provider, Dillingham noted can be filled with barriers. Using HOPE, she said, feels and looks like texting. However, the connection is secure and private.

The app also helps providers tailor their care to each patient.

“The HOPE features provided us important data to help monitor the recovery process in a unique way that we did not have access to before,” said Kelly Schorling, MSW, a social worker who implemented HOPE in her clinic as part of the study, in a news release. “We were able to use the tracked information to provide more individualized care and address the identified treatment needs of each patient enrolled in the program.”

Dillingham is also hopeful about study findings that even when patients stop connecting with their providers, they keep using HOPE.

An initial test of the app in a small group of patients at high risk of disengaging from their treatment programs found that more than half were still receiving care six months later, a number larger than expected. Further, some who stopped seeing their care providers continued to use the app – a testament to HOPE’s potential utility in connecting or re-connecting people to lifesaving care.

She noted that with HIV patients, some used that app for a decade, sometimes walking away, but frequently coming back.

To better study the app, the research team enrolled 25 volunteers receiving care at UVA’s opioid treatment clinic during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. Patients had to be at least 18 years old; if they didn’t have a smartphone, they were provided one, along with a prepaid phone plan.

Six months later, 14 of the participants – 56% – were still receiving care. Participants who reported that they had no trouble getting to the clinic were significantly more likely to be making their clinic visits than those who said travel was an obstacle.

In areas like Southwest Virginia, Dillingham said, transportation can be a significant barrier to care. She is hopeful that the HOPE app can help address such obstacles.

The app developers say additional testing with larger groups is needed, but they have been encouraged by their initial results. The app, they believe, could offer important support for people on a difficult journey – support that can be carried right in their pocket.

With addiction, Dillingham noted that defining success can be hard. “It’s a long road,” she said, but the doctor believes that the phones we carry in our pockets can bring care home and allow providers to work in collaboration with their patients.

“Our study suggests that patients possess the desire and motivation to stay engaged with providers and to remain in care,” said Jackie Hodges, MD, MPH, an infectious disease fellow involved with the study. “Ultimately, though, low barrier models of care need to be expanded to support that desire and more effectively meet patients where they are. An app like HOPE can facilitate that type of care, including coordination of needed social support services, like transportation.”

Dillingham is encouraged by the app and growth of telehealth. She visits with patients in Southwest Virginia weekly using technology.

The researchers have described the app and its testing in a pair of scientific articles in the journals Addiction Science & Clinical Practice and Patient Education and Counseling. Jacqueline Hodges, Marika Waselewski, William Harrington, Taylor Franklin, Kelly Schorling, Jacqueline Huynh, Alexa Tabackman, Kori Otero, Karen Ingersoll, Nassima Ait‐Daoud Tiouririne, Tabor Flickinger and Rebecca Dillingham wrote the papers.

The work was funded by the Virginia Department of Health and a UVA Helping to Heal Addiction Long-term (HEAL) grant.