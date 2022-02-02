Smyth schools urge use of proper Apple charging cables

The use of the wrong charging cable can lead to disaster as a recent incident in a Smyth County school illustrated.

Smyth County Schools use Apple iPads in the early elementary grades.

According to Terry Hawthorne, director of technology, a school employee recently plugged a student's iPad into its charger and then noticed smoke coming out of both ends of the charging cable. She quickly unplugged it and sent the charger and cable to Hawthorne, who said that the cable had a hole burned in its side and could have started a fire if she hadn't noticed the smoke and unplugged it.

“I determined that the cable was a replacement cable - not the original one we had supplied to the student,” Hawthorne said. “The student may have lost the original cable and replaced it with a non-Apple cable or gotten it mixed up with a non-Apple cable from home.”

Hawthorne said that Apple has a special chip built into its charging cables and requires that third-party vendors who make compatible cables undergo a rigorous testing and safety program to get their cables certified. That adds to the cost of the cables, and has led to some vendors selling uncertified cables.

Hawthorne said anyone with Apple products should be aware of this issue and offered an article that explains the risks of using these cables: https://chargeitspot.com/4-reasons-never-use-uncertified-lightning-cables/.

“We have always supplied our students with original Apple cables or Apple-certified cables made by Anker,” Hawthorne said.