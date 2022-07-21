Wythe lieutenant receives Unsung Hero Award

An officer with the Wythe County Sheriff’s Office recently received an Unsung Hero Award for his service and support for crime victims.

The office of Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares hosted the 5th Annual Unsung Heroes Award Ceremony, during which Lt. Harry Street, victim witness program director for the sheriff’s office, was honored. The attorney general’s office established the awards to acknowledge Virginians working to aid victims in their recovery and healing, to promote trauma-informed responses and to affect change in their communities.

“While the circumstances that brought the unsung heroes together were tragic, I am inspired by their resilience and determination to make a difference in the face of daunting adversity. These heroes are men and women who have witnessed unspeakable horrors, yet they wake up every day and go back to work because they know there are victims who need their help. They are the faces of heroism and hope in Virginia,” Miyares said.

Street is a former law enforcement officer who spent 30 years enforcing federal fish and wildlife laws before joining the Sheriff’s Office as the victim witness program director in 2008. The program provides crisis intervention and advocacy, as well as assesses victim/witness needs, makes referrals to other agencies and develops service/safety plans for victims based on their individual needs.

“I inform them (crime and domestic violence victims) of benefits they are due,” Street said. “There’s a lot of things that victims of crime can receive payment for … they are eligible for compensation; they can received benefits, everything from replacing a storm window to replacing lost teeth.”

Street said other benefits include payment for crime scene clean-up and burial insurance.

“We are working with people at the lowest point in their lives, at a time when everything has gone wrong and they don’t know where to turn,” Street said. “People don’t’ know help is available; I try to let them know what is out there and how we can help them. A lot of people will not partake of the service because people in Southwest Virginia don’t want welfare. But this is not welfare. This is money criminals have paid into the system to be reimbursed to all of the states.”

Street explained that federal government collects money from white collar crimes and other crimes and the money goes into a victim’s fund administered by the government and sent to the states.

“These are multimillion dollar settlements, and it’s divided between the states,” Street said.

Most of the Virginia programs are administered by the commonwealth attorney’s office; a handful, like Wythe County’s, is administered through the sheriff’s office.

The lieutenant said his favorite part of the job is serving people in the country and working with the sheriff’s department to make sure victims get their benefits.

The most challenging part is dealing with all of the paperwork involved.

“I was very honored to have Lt. Street receive this award from the attorney general’s office,” said Wythe County Sheriff Charles Foster. “He has made a significant impact in the community in which he serves. Domestic violence is a very disruptive pattern that affects people's lives differently, and it can have long-lasting effects on them. Lt. Street has been able to sit down with victims and establish a rapport with them. This allows them to feel more comfortable about the resources that can be afforded to them as well as guides them through the judicial process and what to expect as they try to move forward with their lives.”

