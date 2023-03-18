A Copper Hill woman found not guilty for grand larceny by reason of insanity last year was granted conditional release from mental health facilities Tuesday with regular monitoring by the court, Commonwealth’s Attorney and the Virginia Department of Mental Health.

In 2019, Lavern Denise Beaver “borrowed” a car without permission of the owner and drove to Myrtle Beach to “save” a relative from a threat prosecutors said did not exist. Psychologists hired by the defense argued that she suffered paranoia and did not know from right from wrong when she stole the car.

The court found her not guilty for reason of insanity on Nov. 15, 2022.

The Commonwealth argued March 14 that she should remain in one of Virginia’s mental health facilities for monitoring and review, but the defense filed a motion for “conditional release” with monitoring. Two doctors provided written reports supporting the argument.

Another health professional from Western State Hospital in Staunton appeared in court to support keeping her in custody with additional monstering.

Defense attorney Fred Kellerman said that Beaver did not have a criminal record before the car theft in 2019 and said she had not caused any problems for the four years that followed.

Commonwealth’s Attorney Eric Branscom said that continued onsite monitoring by a state hospital like Western State protects both Beaver and the Commonwealth.

If released, Branscom said, Beaver should be monitored with reports to the court each quarter.

Floyd Circuit Court Judge Mike Fleenor granted conditional release with reviews on June 20 and again on Sept. 20.

In another case March 14, James Garfield Shumate was found guilty of violating his probation after he stopped showing up for meeting with his probation officer, changed his residence without notifying the court and was on the run as a fugitive from Aug. 24, 2018, until April 4, 2022.

Branscom told the court Shumate had two years of his probation remaining when he “absconded” and “was on the run” for nearly five years.

Fleenor revoked Shumate’s probation, sent him to prison for 1 year and three months and nine more months suspended.

In a plea bargain, Richard Anthony Sheppard agreed to plead guilty to a misdemeanor trespass charge after it was reduced form a felony. The judge accepted the deal and gave Sheppard a 12-month suspended sentence.

Two scheduled sentencings were continued, along with several other cases.