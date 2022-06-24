New Young Life director for Floyd

Tomorrow evening, community members will have the opportunity to meet the new Floyd Young Life Area Director Chase Ferrell and his wife, Bri.

Ferrell’s new position has been vacant since December 2021, when Trey Thompson and his family moved away. Thompson was involved with the organization for more than a decade.

Local Young Life leaders announced Ferrell would be joining the team in April.

“Chase and Bri greatly value the mission of Young Life, as demonstrated by their commitment as volunteers over the past several years,” the Floyd Young Life announcement said.

Ferrell is a Botetourt County native and graduated from Virginia Tech in 2019. During Ferrell’s senior year of high school his Young Life leader encouraged him to really commit his whole life to Christ.

“Ever since then, I've been sold out for Jesus,” said Ferrell.

The couple has recently led regular worship and fellowship events at a high school near Charlotte, N.C.

While the Ferrells are still “transitioning in,” Ferrell said this week, the couple has spent several Saturday hours at the Floyd Farmers Market and several Friday evenings discovering music across town.

Ferrell said building relationships with students “is what Young Life is all about.” Creating a space where students feel known, cared for and genuinely engaged created “deep friendships that truly impact a person.”

“I met my Young Life leader in 2009, and I still keep up with him fairly often,” Ferrell said.

The move to Floyd has been “really smooth,” he said, and meeting new community members has been “amazing.”

While the Ferrells set to work growing Floyd County Young Life and organizing student activities, they will also welcome their first child, a baby boy, in September.

“It's not just a job for me. This is my own son that will be growing up in this community, and I want to make it a better place for him once he grows up,” Ferrell said.

A potluck dinner will be held for the community to meet the Ferrells at 5 p.m. on June 24. Those interested in attending should RSVP to the Facebook event at www.facebook.com/FloydCountyYL or email floydcountyyounglife@gmail.com.

Keep up with Floyd County Young Life’s efforts at www.facebook.com/FloydCountyYL.