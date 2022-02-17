Creating a vision for I-81 interchange

A vision can inspire action. Smyth County is one of four communities in a 19-county, 53-town region that will get help creating a vision. The area that will be the focus of the work is Interstate 81’s Exit 54 interchange and particularly the property around the former General Shale site.

U.S. 11 and I-81 and the internationally renowned Appalachian Trail intersect at the interchange, often referred to as the Groseclose exit. The area is home to two service stations, a motel, a restaurant, and the industrial site that was once home to the brick-making General Shale.

Amanda Livingston, Smyth County’s tourism director, said that any interstate interchange is high value in terms of economic development. She also noted that the AT crosses I-81 at the exit. She contends that the AT’s presence is an underutilized county asset. Here, she explained, visitors can get off I-81 and immediately access the world-famous trail that runs from Georgia to Maine.

According to the Appalachian Trail Conservancy, more than 3 million people visit the trail every year and about 3,000 people attempt to ‘thru-hike’ the entire 2,193.1-mile footpath each year.

Livingston and Kendra Hayden of Smyth County Economic Development became aware of an opportunity through the non-profit Friends of Southwest Virginia that’s working to tell the world that Southwest Virginia is a distinct culture and destination. Putting an emphasis on outdoor recreation, Livingston said, the Friends organization was working with the Virginia Tech Center for Economic & Community Engagement and Hill Studios to offer four communities an opportunity to have conceptual development designs done for select areas.

Livingston and Hayden made the pitch for Exit 54. That successful pitch will lead to a design that Livingston described as a big picture look at what potential exists in the area, creating a vision of what could be.

The tourism director cautioned, “There are a lot of steps between vision and execution.”

She noted the exit has challenges, most especially the lack of public sewer.

However, Livingston said the design “will give us inspiration for what could be” as well as potential development ideas, which might help attract private and public investment in the area.

Hayden agrees. She reflected, “Exit 54 holds a great opportunity for development and along with that, positive impacts for the county citizens and tourism. With the adjacent Appalachian Trail, its close proximity to I-81, and partners who are willing to invest the time, energy, and effort, projects like these have the potential for great success. By completing the design phase for Exit 54, it will offer a vision for our next phases of future growth.”

Hayden and Livingston both noted that the county is “honored to be one of four communities for the conceptual design process.” They expressed gratitude to the Friends of Southwest Virginia for the opportunity.

Livingston, Hayden and Sarah Gillespie, the county chamber of commerce’s executive director, are partnering in an effort they’ve dubbed Smyth Strong.

Updating the board of supervisors on their work earlier this month, Gillespie noted that the domain name Smyth Strong has been bought and will have its landing page on the chamber’s website. She said the group wanted to have a way for people to learn more about Smyth Strong and also how they can take part in strengthening the community. She noted a countywide clean-up day in April as just one example.

The group has also ordered a variety of Smyth Strong logo items such as lapel pins and stickers to promote the concept.

Supervisors Chair Charlie Atkins said he was especially pleased to see Smyth County featured in a recent edition of Southern Living magazine. When people start traveling again, he said, he hopes they’ll remember reading about the county.

Livingston said she hopes it’s the first of many such articles. She explained that a public relations firm is pitching local stories to journalists around the country.