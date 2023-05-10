Last week, Floyd’s Handmade Music School announced its Youth Get Together Camp will return in July. Children ages eight to 15 years are invited to participate.

The traditional music and dance day camp includes interactive classes in fiddle, banjo, guitar, mandolin, bass, singing and dance at the Floyd Event Center at Floyd’s EcoVillage from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. on July 3-7.

Instructors include Mac and Hanna Traynham, Andy Buckman, Sophie Moeckel, Ben Nelson, Heather Krantz and more, as well as many visiting guests to give students a diverse learning experience and exploration of regional music.

Morgan Grim’s daughter attended the first Youth Get Together last year, and she plans to send her younger daughter this year as well.

“We have been looking forward to camp all year and seeing again the fruit of their participation,” said Grim. “We enjoyed that the camp planned multiple ways for families to participate by watching the kids perform. Likewise, there were so many follow-up opportunities offered after camp to continue the relationships fostered there and to grow in musical skills.”

Daily programming, enrichment time and class periods include instrument-specific instruction, Appalachian dance opportunities, singing, rhythm practice, immersive music and dance history, visiting musicians, peer-to-peer jamming and instruction, crafts, and outdoor play on the beautiful grounds of the Floyd EcoVillage.

The week will conclude with performances at Floyd’s Small Town Summer and The Floyd Country Store’s Friday Night Jamboree.

“Our mission is to ensure that kids coming to this program experience the community and joy found in our traditional music and dance,” said Youth Get Together Director Sophie Moeckel. “Some of the most beautiful moments last year showcased the multi-generational aspects of traditional music. Older students helped younger, young people interacted with older music legends, and everyone felt confident and supported in their own role in the jam circle, whether they’d picked up an instrument for the first time that week, or had been playing for years.”

Early Bird discounts continue through May 21, and registration is open until the end of June. Sibling discounts are also available. T-shirts, snacks and Friday Night Jamboree admittance is included in the camp fee of $180-$250, instruments are available upon request.

More than half of attendees at the 2022 Youth Get Together attended with scholarships from the Handmade Music School’s Share the Music Scholarship Fund. The Handmade Music School asks the community to consider a donation to the program to continue to help make this camp accessible and welcoming to everyone.

Families can apply for scholarships and register for the Youth Get Together online at the Handmade Music School’s website at www.handmademusicschool.com/news/announcing-the-floyd-youth-get-together-2023. Donations can also be made online.