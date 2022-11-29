Morris named Business Leader of the Year

More than $5,000 was raised for scholarships and the Floyd Visitors Center operations at the 32nd annual Chamber Membership Dinner and Silent Auction Social on Nov. 21.

The event was held at the Floyd Event Center, and the silent auction featured more than 60 donated items, from gift cards and gift baskets to specialty items and more.

It was the first Membership Dinner under Executive Director Melissa Branks, following John McEnhill’s retirement at the end of last year.

Branks said she feels the event went well, with the Event Center hitting capacity with attendees.

The dinner, prepared by Jason Smith, Branks said, “was excellent.”

Awards were presented to a handful of local business officials, nominated and voted on by Chamber members in the weeks leading up to the annual dinner.

Business Leader of the Year went to Floyd Town Manager Andrew Morris, who organizes regular breakfasts for local business owners to attend and network in addition to handling regular town business matters.

Morris plays a key role in organizing community-wide events, including the Oxford Street Trunk-or-Treat and this week’s Christmas Tree Lighting at Warren G. Lineberry Park on Dec. 2.

He also works alongside Floyd Tourism Executive Director Kathleen Legg to find new ways to showcase Floyd’s businesses with updated town maps and tourism kiosks.

The 2022 Floyd Chamber Business of the Year Award was presented to Cocoa Mia, owned by Greyson and Jennifer Rudd.

The Cocoa Mia team is currently preparing for the holiday season, which includes its signature advent calendars and serving hot chocolate at the Floyd Farmers Market.

Learn more about the shops offerings and hours at www.cocoamiachocolates.com.

The evening’s Nonprofit of the Year Award was presented to Habitat for Humanity of the New River Valley. Current Habitat projects in Floyd County include the New Town Road development and two homes in the Check area.

Habitat also works closely with the Floyd Initiative for Safe Housing to complete necessary home repairs for those in need.

Habitat NRV Executive Director Jim Drader accepted the award Nov. 21.

The Chamber Executive Director Award, solely decided upon by Branks, went to Kathy and Hayden Dulaney for their “countless hours” spent on Chamber projects.

“I hired Kathy Dulaney as the Chamber administrative assistant two weeks after I started as the interim executive director,” Branks said. “At the time, I had no idea that in hiring Kathy I was also hiring her family.”

The Dulaneys were instrumental in relocating the Chamber office and Visitors Center earlier this year, Branks said, and they “conducted all aspects of the food” at the 2022 Chamber Rubber Duck Race.

The business portion of the meeting included naming outgoing board members, introducing new ones and presenting the 2023 Floyd Chamber Board Officers.

Outgoing:

James Cabler of Carter Bank and Trust, Scott Griffin of Skyline Bank, John McEnhill of Buffalo Mountain Ziplines, Abby Reczek of Troika Contemporary Craft Gallery, Lori Saltus of Citizens Telephone Cooperative and Pat Sharkey of Earth Dance Jewelry and Gems.

New members:

Mark Harris of Floyd Farm Bureau Insurance, Jarrod Lusk of Skyline Bank, Taylor Meredith of Carter Bank and Trust, Josh Stokes of Citizens Telephone Cooperative, Rose Thomas of Rose’s Cookie Shop and Draken Thompson of United County Blue Ridge Land and Auction.

2023 Board officers:

Chair of the Board — Karin Grosshans as an individual member

First Vice-Chair — Amanda Lawrence of Atlantic Union Bank

Second Vice Chair — John Carter of Carter and Co. Insurance

Treasurer — Vickie Spangler of Vickie’s Tax Service

Secretary — Jarrod Lusk of Skyline National Bank