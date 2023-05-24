Members of the Marion Senior High School Class of 2023 celebrated graduation on May 19 with a ceremony in the Scarlet Hurricane stadium. Chilly and very windy conditions didn’t dampen the enthusiasm of 129 graduates as they collected their diplomas and awards. Representatives of the top 10% addressed their fellow classmates with inspiring words. The class heard from Cooper Farley, James Greer, Kaylie McClanahan, Sarah Myers, Ezrah Pennington, and Sidda Shupe. The program included music from the school chorus and band and remarks from Principal Mike Davidson.