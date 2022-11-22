Stony Fork News

Pastor Ted Anders message to us at Mt. Mitchell United Methodist Church on Sunday, Nov. 20, was from First John, Chapter 2. John is reminding the believers in Jesus Christ to stay true to their beliefs and know that Jesus pleads with the Father on their behalf. If we obey God’s commands, we will surely know Him. The best way to know Him is to study His Word, worship with other believers, offer prayers for one another, do kind deeds for each other, therefore serving and loving one another in the name of Jesus our Lord and Savior.

This Sunday is the beginning of Advent, a time leading up to the welcoming the birth of Jesus, Christmas Day. We will have the church beautifully decorated to honor our Savior! Our Christmas cantata is set for Sunday, Dec. 11, at 6 p.m. with refreshments and fellowship to follow. Everyone is welcome!

Happy Birthday to Virginia Thomas on Nov. 28.

Happy Anniversary to Tim and Sherry Mitchell Nov. 26.

Our prayer concerns are Phil and Mildred Green; Russell Rogers; Cason Gravely; Sherry Tate; Deedy Hurst; Carson Frye; Lindsey Frye; Larry and Donna Blevins; Phyllis Suthers; David Safewright; David Hedrick; Debbie H. Burress; Burley and Virginia Thomas; Amy, C.W. Robert and Pam Burnett; Nancy Hall; Dollie Monroe; Grace Davis; Colleen Dunford; Shirley Ashley; Judy Cantrell; Judy Rorrer; Mary Johnson; Adrian Kearns; James and Beth Hurst; Jean Hurst; Janie Brally; Wanda Umberger; Jen and Sidney McPeak; Tyler Arney; Dewey Clemons Jr.; Rachel Selfe; Richard and Karen Mize; Jeanie Burnham; John Goins; Kathy Arnold; Phyllis Viars; Michelle Fisher; Joyce Layne; Alfred Stevens; Ted Anders; Laura Brewer; Marveen Brooks; Randy Umberger; David Bryan; Dick Boyd; Jeff Dean; Richard Goins; Richard Lambert; Andy Burcham; our country, leaders, military personnel and their families, first responders, healthcare workers, Ukrainian crisis, all disaster victims and world peace.

Grace Circuit Bible Study will meet each Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. in the basement of Mt. Mitchell Church during the winter months. We have been having a great study and everyone is welcome to attend.

Ben spent last week in Knoxville working for his father-in-law, Bill Conner, while Bill, Courtney, her brother, David, and nephews were gone on a hunting trip to North Dakota. There was so much snow they didn’t get much hunting done! But they enjoyed other sites.

Hope everyone had a great Thanksgiving and counted and your blessings.