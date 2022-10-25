Smyth recovery court celebrates 28th graduate

By all accounts, including his own, Tyler Adams butted heads with most of the Smyth County Recovery Court team when he first entered the program.

He had a bad attitude, team members said, and wanted to do things his way.

Probation Officer Mark Richardson said Adams had every excuse why he couldn’t make his probation appointments, saying Adams once told him he couldn’t come because he had to go catch tadpoles.

Commonwealth’s Attorney Roy Evans, a member of the team, said Adams and many other participants “come in thinking it’s one thing when it’s another . . . But then they find out that we’re not here to try and trip them up, but to help them.”

Like most participants, it took Adams a bit to “buy in” to the program, to go beyond just trying to put it behind him for the sake of getting it over with, and to really embrace a life of recovery.

Recovery Court Coordinator Michelle Ward recalled Adams’ buy-in moment, which came last year as he and other participants began working on their entry for downtown Marion’s Scarecrow Lane. In competition with then case manager Nick Brown, who also ran Broad Street Coffee and Treats at the time, Ward said the group put a lot of time, effort and energy into the project.

“They were all sitting around and they were coming up with ideas—who it would be, what it would represent and that stuff—and that’s when they come up with Skelton John,” she said. “As they did that, every one of them put in all these ideas. I mean it was crazy, but Tyler seemed really motivated to come up with even more.”

Ward had wondered if the ideas were a little too ambitious.

“And he said, ‘We’re tweekers. We’re good at coming up with ideas, we’re just not good at following through and completing them.’”

“And I said, ‘Well this can be your first project to complete,’” she said.

That elaborate sketch Adams showed to Ward included a miniature grand piano.

“I said, ‘Oh, my gosh, Tyler. I like that, but that’s a baby grand piano?’ and he said ‘I got this. I can build that.’”

And so he did.

“When it was fully together and displayed, I was like ‘Oh, my gosh.’ I said, ‘Did you complete the project?’ and he was like, ‘Yeah,’” Ward said.

Skelton John went on to take first place in the downtown competition. Ward said the project and its outcome gave participants a sense of pride and accomplishment.

“I think after that everything changed for Tyler, because he was part of it, not just participating,” Ward said.

Since that time, Ward said Adams began to embrace the new lifestyle and has been encouraging to other participants.

On Friday, the 34-year-old became the program’s 28th graduate since it launched in 2018.

“You’ve really stepped up to be a man’s man,” Richardson said.

“You’ve done well,” Evans said. “I’m proud of you. You seem like you’re very happy with your clean life.”

Tony Powers, who said he’d known Adams for about 20 years, said he had faith that Adams could keep on the right path. The sheriff’s office captain recalled going on a school trip to New York City after 9/11 and Adams witnessing Powers’s tears as he wept at Ground Zero. Later, at Time Square, he said Adams disappeared. Everyone spent a good hour or more searching for him, Powers said.

“Then Tyler showed up from behind,” he said. “He knew we were looking for him and he was following us.”

Powers described Adams as head strong and a leader, saying he knew he couldn’t be influenced by others.

The recovery court graduate also heard from Andi Mullins, a friend and former classmate who now serves as a probation officer in Smyth County and often attends the program’s graduation ceremonies.

Mullins said she’d known Adams since middle school. Though they were close back then, she lost touch once she moved away after high school. She was astonished, she said, to learn that Adams had become so unlike himself.

“I really couldn’t believe you were here,” she told him on Friday. She said the man everyone else involved with the program had come to know was not the Tyler she knew.

But through his recovery, she said, that person had now broken back through.

“You showed everybody the Tyler that I know,” Mullins said.

Judge Deanis Simmons, who oversees the recovery court, was pleased to hear Mullins’s account.

“I’m just so delighted I could cry right now to hear her say that and to know who you are,” she told Adams.

Simmons talked about the impact recovery has on families and told family members who came to celebrate the occasion that although Adams once had an attitude, “He has always shown me what a father he is to his children and how much he loves them and his family.”

“You don’t always see a father so focused on his children,” she said.

Jennie Bostic, a recovery court graduate who now serves as the program’s Peer Engagement Specialist, recalled that she and Adams had their buy-in moment at the same time while working on Skelton John.

She said the two of them formed a bond working on that project that had become a true friendship. They had gone through so much together during their time in the program, she said.

“Both of us wanted to get so high we couldn’t stand it,” she said.

Having Adams to call when she felt like that, she said, was a tremendous help. “And you always have me to call when you feel like that.”

She said the two of them would “run” their recoveries and help others do the same.

Simmons said Adams, like Bostic, had become a leader of sorts among participants. While the judge said she could empathize and offer support to those in the program, “I haven’t walked that walk; I haven’t ridden that road.”

That’s where people like Bostic and Adams play a crucial role, she said, and encouraged Adams to continue being a leader in the local recovery movement.

Sitting before Simmons and the team, Adams reflected that he didn’t think much of them either when he first entered into the program. Now, though, he thanked them for their support and guidance to his life in recovery. He talked about getting his life in order, becoming sober and being able to find suitable employment in which he could still be his own boss.

“If it wasn’t for ya’ll, I wouldn’t have any of this stuff,” he said, his voice choked and tears in his eyes. “I got the life back that I threw away years ago, and I appreciate it.”

Saying that Ward had become like a second mother to him, he told her, “I’m still going to call you all the time.”

He also thanked his parents for their support and for putting up with him during his active addiction.

“I’m overcome with emotion,” his mother told the team. “I, too, am so thankful that this program exists. I’m so thankful that all of you have worked with Tyler.”

“I love you Tyler and I’m so proud of you,” she told him.

Adams’ father expressed tremendous pride in his son’s recovery and gratitude for the program and its team members.

“To me, this court gave us our son back,” he said. “But it’s done more than that. It may have saved his life.”

Simmons said she was pleased to get to know Adams and was glad to have been a part of his journey, telling him that people who find themselves in the position he did are not bad people.

“You’re good people who’ve made bad choices.”

Ward told Adams that the life that lay ahead of him would be determined by the decisions he made.

“Make good choices,” she said.