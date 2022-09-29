 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
New River Sports now open

  • 0

Dennis Counts sold the family drugstore business to CVS in the spring of 2021 but soon missed being in business.

So he bought New River Sports in Draper several months later, and has now opened a second store where Counts Drugs once stood.

New River Sports opened in early September.

“I owned the building and thought it would be good to put a business there,” Counts said about the store, located at 287 W. Main St. “I thought it was a good business idea.”

The store sells hunting, fishing, archery and canoeing/kayaking gear, along with a large selection of firearms and ammunition.

The store does not sell apparel, hiking or camping gear.

“It’s mainly fishing and hunting, that type of stuff,” Counts said.

Counts Drugs closed its doors last year after nearly seven decades serving Wythe County customers. New River Sports now occupies what was the flagship store on the corner of Main and Fourth streets. Counts’ father, Reed Counts, opened the store in 1954. The drugstore delivered prescriptions years before other pharmacies started to do so during the COVID-19 pandemic.

New River Sports store hours are weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturdays, 9 to 4:30 a.m.

To reach reporter Millie Rothrock, call 276-228-6611, ext. 573, or email mrothrock@wythenews.com

