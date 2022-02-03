Wythe man injured in Fourth Street crash

A Wytheville man was injured in a noontime wreck Wednesday in front of the Food Lion grocery store on North Fourth Street.
According to a Wytheville Police Department press release, Jane Dolewski, 65, of Ivanhoe, driving a 2020 Ford Expedition, turned left out of the Food Lion parking lot onto North Fourth Street into the path of James Jett, 76, who was traveling south on North Fourth Street in a 2008 Suzuki Sedan.
Dolewski was not injured and found to be at fault in the crash, police said. She was charged with failure to yield the right-of-way.
Wytheville Fire and Rescue used the Jaws of Life to extricate Jett from his vehicle. He was transported to Wythe County Community Hospital and later flown to Roanoke Memorial Hospital.