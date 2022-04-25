 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bland County man dies in crash

At 5:47 p.m. on Saturday (April 23), Virginia State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash on Route 42 (East Bluegrass Trail) a mile east of Route 667 (Bland Farm Rd.).

A 2016 Chevrolet Trax was traveling west on Route 42 when it ran off the left side of the road, struck an embankment, ran through a fence and overturned several times.

The driver, Terence A. Sayles, 40, of Bland, Va., died at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle.

The crash remains under investigation.

