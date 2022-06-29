Seven Mile Ford railway crossings shut down for several hours after train collides with tractor-trailer

Railroad crossings on Seven Mile Ford and Tattle Branch roads were shut down for several hours Tuesday night through Wednesday morning after a train collided with a truck hauling a bulldozer.

Chilhowie Fire Chief David Haynes said the low trailer got caught on the tracks at the crossing on Seven Mile Ford Road as it crossed. The driver of the truck was not believed to be inside when the train struck just before 10 p.m. Tuesday. No one was injured.

Curtis Crawford, Smyth County’s emergency services coordinator, said it is his understanding that the driver tried to notify authorities of his truck being stuck on the tracks, but was unable to do so in time.

Haynes said the truck, trailer and bulldozer received significant damage in the collision and that the engine had some minor damage, but no fuel or other leaks were found as a result of the crash.

Crawford said the train stretched as far as the crossing on Tattle Branch Road, causing that crossing to be shut down, too, as damage to the rails that intersect Seven Mile Ford Road were repaired and inspected.

The crossings were cleared sometime after 7 Wednesday morning.

Crawford urged drivers operating large trucks to be aware of markings and rail crossings signage that prohibits truck crossings.