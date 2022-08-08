Springhouse set to launch community hub

Springhouse Community School is opening a second space in Floyd County this month, the result of collaboration between recent Springhouse Community School graduate Skyler Locke and staff member Ian Stabler.

Springhouse Downtown will be a safe and creative space for teens to gather with adults to honor and amplify the gifts that they bring to the community, while also learning from and respecting the knowledge and wisdom of all life stages.

The center’s location in the previous Green Label Organics store on Fox Street is closely linked to Springhouse’s mission of creating and sharing a model of regenerative culture through vitality-centered education.

“After graduating, I was lucky enough to come on as a partial staff member of Springhouse to continue doing the work of building regenerative culture,” Locke said in an Aug. 1 release. “Part of building regenerative culture requires a deep and connected relationship with the local community. In order to form a stronger relationship with our local community, we have decided to bring our work closer [to the local community] by forming Springhouse Downtown, an art-centered space in the heart of Floyd.”

Springhouse Downtown’s mission is to provide art-centered programs to inspire, activate and experience creative, life-giving culture in service to the emerging needs of the Floyd community.

“As a gathering place for our community, this space will provide a platform for intergenerational learning and co-creation. Our community’s strength and health depend on our ability for diverse groups to come together and creatively respond to community needs,” Stabler said.

A Grand Opening event is open to the public from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 19, on Fox Street.

The event will include a pop-up food tent with Metta Meals, offering dinner and snack plates as well as unique teas, live music, and an interactive art creation to christen the new space.

Learn more about Springhouse Community School, its mission and resources at www.springhouse.org.