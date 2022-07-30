 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Copper Hill farm set for pop-up next week

Patchwork Family Farm

High tunnels extend Patchwork Family Farm’s growing season in Copper Hill. The farm is planning a pop-up market next week.

 Photo by Patchwork Family Farm

The last of Patchwork Family Farm’s summer pop-up markets is scheduled for next week in front of Under the Sun Tattoo on north Locust Street.

Based out of Copper Hill and owned by Amy and Bryan Willoughby since 2009, Patchwork Farm also hosted pop-ups in June and July.

Beans, okra, summer squash, tomatoes and fresh salad mixes are just a few of the Willoughbys’ offerings that will available at the event from 2-6 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 2.

Patchwork produce is Certified Naturally Grown and its growing season is extended using high tunnel production.

Under the Sun Tattoo is located at 209 N. Locust St. in Floyd.

Learn more about Patchwork Family Farm and its offerings, including an online store, at idigpatchworkfarm.com.

