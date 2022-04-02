Old Time Music Get-Together returns

Returning from its pandemic hiatus, Floyd County Old Time Music Get-Together workshops were held March 24-27 at the Floyd Event Center and EcoVillage.

The annual day camp is presented by Floyd’s Handmade Music School, and 2022 classes ranged from intermediate to advanced in fiddle, banjo, mandolin, guitar, bass, singing and dance.

The Get-Together offers students a variety of chances to perform with one another, their instructors and alone in front of a live audience.

Handmade Music School founder Dylan Locke spoke to the encouragement students often encounter when pursuing their passion for traditional music at the beginning of the camp.

“The community nurtures real connections … and makes it as immersive as possible,” Locke said.

Instructors for the 2022 camp included Caleb Klauder (mandolin), Sammy Lind (fiddle), Nadine Landry (bass), Reeb Willms (vocal), Tatiana Hargreaves (fiddle), Rachel Eddy (banjo), Adam Hurt (banjo) and Phil Jamison (guitar).

Local masters Mac Traynham and Andy Buckman stopped in on afternoons to join in the fun, and every evening ends with late-night jams across the camp property.

Saturday’s schedule was packed with special events, including a guest master performance from Mountain Locomotive, a jam with Rhoda Kemp and an evening Square Dance with Phil Jamison.