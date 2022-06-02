Rotary’s Dog Show set for Sunday

Does your dog have the Waggiest Tail or Best Bark? Find out at the Floyd Rotary’s third annual Dog Show on Sunday, June 5.
The event begins at noon in the grassy field beside Skyline National Bank, with registration beginning at 12:15 p.m., and the show starts around 1 p.m.
All well-behaved, leashed dogs are welcome.
A small registration fee per category entered will benefit Rotary projects and the group’s local contributions.
Spectators are encouraged to come see the fun. Rain date is Sunday, June 12.
With questions, contact kjthomason@swva.net.