 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured top story

Rotary’s Dog Show set for Sunday

  • 0

Does your dog have the Waggiest Tail or Best Bark? Find out at the Floyd Rotary’s third annual Dog Show on Sunday, June 5.

The event begins at noon in the grassy field beside Skyline National Bank, with registration beginning at 12:15 p.m., and the show starts around 1 p.m.

All well-behaved, leashed dogs are welcome.

A small registration fee per category entered will benefit Rotary projects and the group’s local contributions.

Spectators are encouraged to come see the fun. Rain date is Sunday, June 12.

With questions, contact kjthomason@swva.net.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Wrongful death complaint cites hazing, Greek life at Emory & Henry

Gracie LeAnn Dimit was 20 years old when she was killed in a car crash near Emory & Henry College’s main campus on the night of July 16, 2020. Her family believes that her death was directly linked to Greek life at the college. Last week, Gracie Dimit’s estate filed a wrongful death suit against E&H.

Town’s legal fees exceed $10,000

Town’s legal fees exceed $10,000

Floyd Town Council released its first official statement to address the ongoing lawsuit brought by Councilman David Whitaker during its meetin…

Holliday gets one year behind bars

Holliday gets one year behind bars

A Floyd County man who pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography was sentenced to a year in prison on Tuesday after apologizing to his…

Trio takes on Dogtown

Trio takes on Dogtown

The former and new owners of Dogtown Roadhouse in Floyd announced earlier this month the venue and eatery has traded hands.

Real Estate taxes raised by 2%

Real Estate taxes raised by 2%

Floyd County Board of Supervisors Chairman Joe Turman said last week a tax rate increase is the only solution to address rising operational co…