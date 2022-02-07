Desire to help motivated Widener to seek Smyth supervisor seat

A belief in public service guided Courtney Widener when he joined the Army National Guard following his high school graduation. It continued to propel him when he returned to Smyth County and took a position with the sheriff’s office. Now, the conviction has led him to elected office.

Last week, Widener took his seat on the Smyth County Board of Supervisors to represent the Royal Oak District, a place he has called home his entire life.

In an interview last week, Widener said he’s had the desire to serve in such a leadership role for the last 10 to 15 years. When Judy Wyant, who held the seat for the last four years, decided not to seek reelection, the time was right. Widener ran unopposed for the seat.

Long before Widener decided to run for office, he’s been committed to public service.

“I’ve always had that urge to try to help people,” he said.

He first served his country.

Widener spent 12 years with the Army National Guard that included three different operations. The last, Operation Iraqi Freedom, took him to the Middle East.

The lifetime VFW member followed a similar path when he returned to Smyth County. In 2004, he joined the sheriff’s office as a dispatcher. Three years later, Widener began patrolling the community’s roads as a deputy. He continued that work until two months ago when he opted to become a school resource officer and supervisor of the county’s 911 dispatch center.

During his career, Widener worked to learn and grow, earning his bachelor’s degree in criminal justice in 2016.

He plans to take many of the lessons he’s learned in military and police service to elected office. Without hesitation, Widener believes communication is a key. People will disagree on issues, he knows, but “at the end of the day, we have to make decisions that are the best for everyone as a whole.”

He also said he’ll be as open and honest – as transparent – with people as possible.

During last week’s supervisors’ meeting, Widener abstained from a vote to approve expenditures from the sheriff’s office fund. He said he plans to make it a practice to abstain from votes that would impact him financially. “I don’t want any appearance of trying to gain” from the position, he said.

Widener said that a key to his service is not seeing himself as any different from anyone else.

In law enforcement, Widener observed that officers see a great deal of bad, but “we always do everything we can [to create] good in any situation.”

For all the burdens that officers carry, Widener said, “we still do everything we can for someone in need.”

Even when someone has committed a terrible crime, Widener said he believes in treating that person with respect. “At the end of the day,” he said, “we’re all God’s children…. We help one another. We do the best we can for Him.”

As for his platform, Widener puts economic growth as a high priority while maintaining Smyth County as a safe and peaceful place that people want to live in and visit. He believes in supporting small business, while also working to attract larger industries. “With I-81 down the heart of our county, I believe there’s lots of opportunity,” he said.

As a father and someone who works regularly in the schools, Widener also makes education a key priority.

With all the struggles they’ve faced during the pandemic, he believes not enough credit is given to the schools’ faculty and staff.

He also wants to help them move forward. “We’re in a new lifestyle [with COVID], but we don’t need to let it hold us back,” Widener said.

As for the county’s challenges, Widener wants the supervisors to work for long-term solutions and not temporary fixes. “I don’t want our children to have to deal with problems we should have faced,” he said.

His peers on the board of supervisors welcomed Widener last week. Chair Charlie Atkins challenged him to speak up. “Don’t be afraid to say something stupid. We’ve all done it. Don’t be afraid to ask questions,” Atkins said.

Widener thanked Atkins and his fellow supervisors and his constituents. He promised everyone that he looks forward to tackling the challenges.

“You may get tired of hearing from me,” he declared.

Later, during the interview, Widener reflected, “I’ve been very blessed.” He said he traveled around the world and worked with some of the best men and women and learned from them. “They helped me be a leader in the military and with the sheriff’s office,” he said. He believes those leadership lessons still apply.

He also gave significant credit to his wife and family. Widener and his wife of nearly 19 years, Vicki, have two children, ages 2 and 16. They’re also caring for a foster child. With careers in the military and law enforcement, Widener said his family has been put through a great deal.

He noted his 16-year-old Sam, who has his own interest in politics, serving in 2020 as a Virginia Senate page and actively taking part in local, state, and national campaigns, helps out significantly. He gave a special nod to Vicki, saying, “She’s our backbone.”