New exhibits on display at A New Leaf Gallery

Art by two graduate students at Radford University, one of whom is a Floyd County High School teacher, will be displayed at A New Leaf Gallery throughout March and April.

Floyd County High School teacher and artist Aven Tanner works in various mediums, but is most at home working with clay. For the past five years, Tanner has been creating, teaching and showing art at Blind Cat Studio in Floyd, alongside another artist.

Inspired by the stylized nature designs of the Pueblos people of the Southwest, like the Pueblos, Tanner works with low-fire earthenware clay and hand-builds all of her pieces.

“Firing at a low temperature has less environmental impact, and I enjoy the challenge of creating the beauty of high-fire glazes on low-fired clay,” she explained in a release from the gallery. “These ancient methods of building with clay and the slow process of creating this way reminds me of my connection to the earth and keeps my winged spirit grounded.”

Tanner holds bachelor’s degrees in Art Education and Ceramics from Radford University, where she is also enrolled in graduate school. She has taught art in grades K-12 for 20 years.

Chris Bradbury is a landscape and portrait painter, who experiments with bright colors and crisp, detailed lines to achieve a sense of fantasy from realistic subjects.

A graduate student at Radford, Bradbury works with watercolor, acrylic, gouache, oil pastel and color pencil.

A New Leaf Gallery is located inside the Station, across from the Floyd Country Store, and is open to the public from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Wednesdays through Saturdays, and from noon to 4 p.m. on Sundays. In April, hours extend to 5 p.m., Wednesdays through Saturdays.

New guest artists exhibits are scheduled every two months.

For more information on events, call (540) 745-7367. Learn more about the gallery online at www.anewleaf-gallery.com.