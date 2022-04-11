Wytheville man accused of animal cruelty

Accused of abusing a puppy and causing fractures, a Wytheville resident has been charged with misdemeanor animal cruelty.

Patrick Scott Rigsbee, 30, was arrested on March 31 following an investigation by Wytheville Animal Control Officer K.M. Kelley.

In a search warrant application for the Oyo Motel room where Rigsbee lives, Kelley wrote that the Wytheville Police Department got a complaint on March 30 about the possible abuse of multiple animals.

“Upon officers responding to the location, they located one animal that was seized and currently suffers from nine broken ribs and a fractured hip,” Kelley wrote.

On Wednesday, Kelley said the hound mix was being cared for by a veterinarian.

Free on a $2,500 bond, Rigsbee, who lived in North Carolina before moving to Wytheville, has a June 6 trial date set in Wythe County General District Court.

His criminal history includes charges of assault and battery, burglary, larceny, probation violation, possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute, and possession of methamphetamine, according to court documents.

In July of last year, the Wythe County Commonwealth’s Attorney Office dropped a felony child abuse charge against Rigsbee related to a male minor.

He was arrested in January 2020.

If convicted of the animal cruelty charge, he faces up to a year in jail and a $2,500 fine.