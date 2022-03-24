Tennis Buffs stumble to end hot streak; Varsity teams play at home this week

Floyd County High School’s Lady Buffaloes tennis team opened its season last week with three straight wins before falling March 21 in a Christiansburg game, where the ladies fell 6-3 to the Blue Demons.

But a 3-1 record to open the season was strong start, downing Auburn 5-4 before shutting down Pulaski and Martinsville 9-0.

The Martinsville team fell March 17 when Madi Ramey, Sabrina Spangler, Emma Schroeder, Emma Currie, Autumn Vaughn and Maddie Slusher took 8-0 wins in singles, while Ramey and Spangler, Currie/Schroeder and Karlie Carico/Ava Howard shut out the visitors from Henry County in doubles.

The same singles players and doubles teams shut down Pulaski.

At Christiansburg, however, Vaughn and Slusher both came up with wins with 8-4 scores, but with Ramey falling 8-6, Spangler 8-1, Schroeder 8-4 and Currie 8-0 in singles and Carico/Vaughn delivered an 8-4 win while Ramey/Spangler and Schroeder/Currie both fell 8-3 in doubles.

Except for tennis, most varsity FCHS Spring sports teams have been on the road. Some home games, like Monday’s tennis match or last week’s varsity baseball game were moved to the other team’s field because of lingering weather conditions at the Floyd venues. The Buffs beat Bassett 5-4 on their field after the game was moved.

The Lady Buffs, also in Pulaski last Friday, fell 7-0.

The JV Lady Buffaloes hosted Martinsville March 18 and went into the bottom of the first inning trailing 1-0, but scored nine runs in that half of the inning to take in a 9-1 lead.

The Buffs bested Bassett 5-4 on March 17, taking its first win of the season.

Both varsity teams are scheduled for home games March 25, and the Buffs are home on Monday, March 28.