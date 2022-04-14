WMEV colleagues remember local radio icon Jim Mabe

A familiar voice that has filled the air of Southwest Virginia homes, cars and workplaces for more than three decades has gone silent.

Family, friends and fans are paying their last respects today to long-time WMEV radio personality Jim Mabe, who lost his battle with cancer on Sunday at the age of 66.

“The Mabester” was best known for his “More Music Morning Show” which aired on FM94 while most listeners were starting their day, getting ready for and commuting to work.

A 1973 Fort Chiswell High School graduate, Mabe worked in his family’s truck stop until he got his start in radio. His voice first hit the airwaves as a radio man in 1983 at a station in Pulaski. He later took a position at WYVE in Wytheville until he came on board as overnight host at WMEV in Marion in 1987.

Always the music man, Mabe’s love of music began long before his radio career did. A lifelong musician, who was said to have the ability to play a guitar behind his back, Mabe sang and played in several bands over the years. In a 2019 interview with the News & Messenger, he recalled performing with his first band when he was still in grade school.

Mabe’s music was what first landed him on air at WMEV in the 70s when then WMEV host Cousin Zeke invited him to be on the Cousin Zeke Show that aired on Saturday mornings.

That’s when he and fellow radio host Henry Thomas first crossed paths.

“He was just an all-around, great person,” Thomas said.

Mabe’s love of music, larger-than-life personality and ability to connect with his listeners made for a perfect career in local radio.

“He loved his job,” Thomas said. “He loved his listeners, he loved all of his listeners and all of his listeners loved him.”

Lynn Rutledge, who worked at the station with Mabe for about 25 years, said Mabe loved interacting with listeners, learning all he could about them when he announced birthdays for The Birthday Club segment, and chatting with them during giveaways.

“When he gave something away on the air, he’d stop and talk to some of the listeners who were trying to win to see what they were doing,” Rutledge said. “He’d say ‘Hey, you’re caller number six, what’s going on?’ And that would make listeners happy. ‘Hey, I was on the radio. Even though I didn’t win a doggone thing, I was on the radio.’”

Mabe was known for his humorous one-liners, such as “Mow your half of the lawn,” “Let your ‘hara’ down,” “Take that dirty red toboggan off, I salute ya,” and “Get outta that bed!”

Both Thomas and Station Manager Brandy Sexton recalled Jim telling them, “If I can make one person laugh, make one person’s day better, well then that’s what it’s all about right there.”

Mabe told the News & Messenger in 2019, “If I can make one person happy and they have a good day, that makes me happy.”

Beyond the control room, Mabe also enjoyed doing remote broadcasts or otherwise being out in the community, such as when he played host at Rural Retreat’s Heritage Days or grand marshalled Marion’s Christmas Parade. Thomas said Mabe also volunteered several times as a celebrity bagger for Food City’s fundraiser event for the United Way of Southwest Virginia.

“I’ll never forget, he got on the intercom and told Kevin back in the meat department that he needed to go to the shoe department,” Thomas said, laughing at the memory.

“If you put a microphone in his hand you could see he was right at home,” Sexton said.

Thomas also recalled a remote broadcast in Tazewell County during an event featuring pro wrestlers Kevin Nash and Lex Lugar and other local wrestlers.

“I was jawing with them on the air and I told Jim, I said ‘you better tell them that if they mess with you, they’ve got me to deal with.’ He said, ‘I don’t know, Henry. These guys are big,’ he said, ‘You’re gonna get me in trouble.’”

When it came to Mabe’s work, Thomas said it had to be just right. He’d been known to spend more than two hours perfecting a commercial for a client.

“He was a perfectionist,” Thomas said. “If he was working on a commercial for a client, you knew that commercial was going to be exactly right when Jim was done with it.”

The Mabester’s dedication didn’t go unnoticed. In 2020, he was recognized by the American Advertising Federation of Southwest Virginia. The AAF honored Mabe with its Silver Medal for Lifetime Achievement for his contributions to advertising, furthering the industry’s standards and his creative excellence.

Mabe’s colleagues remember him as an inspirational man who always encouraged them to do their best. Thomas, who had left the station a couple of times only to return, remembered Mabe telling him upon his last return that he was where he needed to be.

“He said, ‘you’re at home. You’re where you need to be and you don’t need to go nowhere else.’ And I’ve been here ever since.”

Mabe also played mentor to Rutledge when Rutledge began his career at the station.

“I’d worked at some mom and pop stations before I started working here and he really brought me in and helped me to become better at what I do,” Rutledge said. “He helped show me how to do things and how to do them right.”

Mabe was dedicated to his work, and most importantly, he was dedicated to his listeners, his colleagues said. At times, he would work his morning show and then return in the afternoon to make sure things ran smoothly, they said.

Rutledge, who worked closely with Mabe during his illness, said Mabe was steadfast in that dedication until the end.

“Every day I saw him, I could tell he was sick, but he was so dedicated that he’d work. He’d be sicker than a dog, but he’d work,” Rutledge said.

Mabe told the News & Messenger in 2019 that when he was first diagnosed with esophageal cancer in March of that year, he was told he’d have to quit his job. Though he took some time off for treatment, he couldn’t be kept out of the station for long.

“My listeners gave me the strength to go to work,” he said, adding that “people flooded the phones with support when I went back to work. I am on so many pray lists. I really appreciate all the support I have received.”

“Through it all, if you tuned in each morning to Jim’s show, you’d never [have] known he was even sick, he continued to be our much loved Mabe in the Morning without skipping a beat,” Sexton said.

Mabe’s listeners returned their love in 2019 when they came out to support Mabe during a benefit fundraiser at the Lincoln Theater. Organized by Mabe’s friends, a number of local musicians performed during the event, with Mabe also taking the stage.

“There were many friends that turned out in support of Jim and his wife Annette in his courageous fight,” Sexton said. “Lots of memories shared and new ones made that night.”

Throughout his illness, his colleagues said, Annette was by Mabe’s side, caring for him, and sometimes accompanying him on remote broadcasts.

“I’m telling you, Annette was a rock,” Thomas said. “She was there for him through everything. I’ve never seen a spouse stick by somebody as much as she did him.”

Mabe’s absence will be felt inside the station and across the listening area.

“We could put somebody else in on the morning show, but you’ll never replace Jim Mabe,” Thomas said. “Nobody can replace the Mabester.”

“Jim is a treasured country radio icon taken too soon, a remarkable man on and off the air, and who has left a lasting legacy in radio for years to come,” Sexton said.