Floyd County High School’s Cross Country and Track coach Hannah Altizer has a lot of experience with claiming state titles and setting new records.

On a hot day in early June of 2015 in Radford, there was a Virginia High School League championship for track and field. Hannah Altizer was competing in the 4×800 relay alongside fellow seniors Rebekah Roscoe and Sarah Phillips, and sophomore Emily Harris.

She and her teammates not only became state champions for the 4×800, but they also got the state record.

“The day was very emotional,” said Altizer. The record is still held by the 2015 team.

Floyd’s main competitor in the 4×800 that year was Maggie L. Walker Governor’s School, which is in the Richmond area. The school is always actively recruiting from the entire Richmond area which has roughly one million people. “They receive over 2,000 applications each year and only accept about fifteen percent of those applicants,” said Altizer.

Maggie L. Walker Governor’s school has a small population of about 800 students, which means that the admission committees get to choose their students as well as their athletes.

“A lot of times, great runners are also very strong students. This makes them an almost unbeatable cross country and track team, especially competing against small schools like us,” Altizer said. Altizer ran the fastest 800 meters that she had ever run before. Her previous 800 record was 2:23, which she ran in an open 800 that year. The time she ran in the record-breaking 4×800 was 2:21.

Floyd ended up beating Maggie Walker by more than nine seconds, with a winning time of 9:47.

“Taking a team like them down felt like David taking down Goliath,” Altizer said. This was the second year in a row that they had beaten Maggie Walker and everyone there, even spectators from other teams, were ecstatic that Floyd had beaten Maggie Walker.

“It was a really special moment,” said Altizer.

It took Altizer and her teammates a while to realize that they had just gotten the record.

“Getting the state record was not at the forefront of our minds,” Altizer said. “Winning is great, but getting to share it with my best friends and coaches was better than any ring or trophy. My teammates were my best friends.”

That following football season, the winning 4×800 team had their state ring ceremony at the halftime of the football game.

Altizer didn’t start competitively running until her later years in high school.

“I had always enjoyed running, but I didn’t run competitively for the high school team until my junior year,” said Altizer. “It was one of the best decisions of my life.”

Before joining the track and cross country team in her junior year, she had done basketball and was a member of the 2013 team that won the state title as a sophomore.

Her basketball coaches helped motivate her as an athlete. “Travis and Alan Cantrell really helped me develop as an athlete in general. They taught me how to be a fierce competitor,” said Altizer.

Her track and cross-country coaches (Dawn Weeks and her now-father-in-law Glen Altizer) helped motivate her, too. “They helped push me in a new sport, and they are both incredible humans, who have taught me so much more than just running. Having people like them as my coaches motivated me to be the best I could be in running and in life,” Altizer said.

Another main motivator was her then-boyfriend, now-husband, Bryce. He was on the team with her and helped her give running a chance, and he now lends a hand in coaching current Floyd track teams.

Altizer said she hopes with coaching “that one day in the near future [she] will coach a girls’ 4x800m team that will break the state and school record.”