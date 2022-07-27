 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hispanic health fair this weekend

Local health organizations have partnered to host a free Hispanic Community Family Health Fair on Saturday. All services will be free and available in Spanish.

Adult and child healthcare screenings, vaccines and boosters, physicals, and information about immigration and healthcare coverage, will all be provided.

No insurance or ID is required to receive care.

The Hispanic Community Health Fair will be from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday, July 30, at the Floyd County High School (721 Baker St SE in Floyd).

The fair is sponsored by Tri-Area Community Health, The New River Health District, The Mount Rogers Health District, CHIP and Enroll Virginia.

