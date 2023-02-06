The New River Health District is warning area residents to be on alert about an apparent door-to-door scam that may be targeting people in the New River Valley, particularly in Pulaski County.

Pulaski law enforcement officers have been made aware of people knocking on doors during evening hours in several Dublin neighborhoods.

The individuals claim to be from the Virginia Department of Health and Human Services. In at least one instance, a solicitor was allowed to enter a home while other members of the group waited in a parked car.

The visitor was equipped with an iPad and asked the resident to participate in a health survey being conducted by the VDH.

“No employee affiliated with the New River Health District will ever make personal visits to homes in our communities without proper credentials, including a photo ID and a health department business card,” said NRHD Director Noelle Bissell. “Anyone claiming to be with the Virginia Department of Health without official identification should never be allowed to enter a home.”

Anyone who has been approached by these solicitors on behalf of the VDH should contact the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office by calling (540) 980-7800.