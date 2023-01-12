Next Generation: The Chef of Floyd County

Katrina Knapp is a Floyd County High School teacher, most commonly known as “Chef.”

Originally from Carroll County, Knapp’s involvement with FCHS began in the 2015-2016 school year because she wanted to be around her children every day.

She first started out as an instructional aid and started going to school at Virginia Western for her teaching degree. While there, Knapp became a part of the American Culinary Federation and began her journey to Sous Chef Certification.

“I got my butt handed to me the first try,” Chef said. Each chef had to try to find artichokes, which led Chef and her student dishwasher on a multi-county search.

About six months later, after a lot of studying and practice, she tried again and passed. She eventually became a Certified Pastry Chef as well.

“If you’re not learning, you’re dying,” Chef said.

As a little girl, Chef wanted to be an engineer, but that started to change as she watched her mother and biggest role model, Rachel Davis, do what she loves and has passion for — cooking.

Since she was 14 years old, Knapp said, she has worked in restaurants and the restaurant environment, learning from “many talented chefs and mentors.”

Even through all the “rough times,” Chef said, she never gave up. She always continued to push forward and work harder for what she wanted. Chef’s hard work and commitment speaks to what kind of person she truly is. Today, she is known by many people in the community to be extremely hard-working and generous.

When it came to moving classes into the new Career Development and Collaboration Center at the high school, Chef was on the front lines, preparing the new kitchen for Culinary students. Culinary courses at the CCDC come with several certification opportunities and plenty of hands-on experience.

Chef and many other teachers in the vocational area donated long hours of their time to push forward the moving process, when needed, which included cleaning, organizing, and packaging appliances and equipment.

In the 2017-2018 school year Chef Knapp was recognized as the FCPS Teacher of the Year, and on Dec. 2, 2022, she was named Educator of the Year by AFC.

Balancing personal and professional life, Chef said, “may become very tricky once you get closer to achieving your goals.”

“You have to worry about you and put yourself first, then your family, and lastly your career,” she said.

Outside of the kitchen, Chef Knapp loves to hike, dress up, camp, and hang out and go on adventures with her close friends. She has a very vintage 1986 U-Haul camper, and she hopes to be able to travel in her camper for the entire summer.

“I go outside to find myself, to reflect on the day, think of my goals, and what I want to do in this short life we all have,” Chef said. “I want to make the most of every single day.”

Chef started her own “side hustle” in 2016 with the launch of Homestead Leather Craft. She enjoys setting up shop at Wytheville Farmers Markets, Christmas shows and craft shows all around.

Knapp said she finds a lot of joy in making leather craft..

“Leather crafting is an excellent stress reliever on super long days,” she said. “Being able to go to markets and craft shows is a great way to obtain a relatable and informational adult conversation.”

Each day Chef Knapp continues to show and prove her hard work and dedication to FCHS. Her work and effort never goes unnoticed, and we are all very blessed to have someone as kind and considerate as she is.

“Confidence is key — the key to life, the key to success,” Chef said. She added, “Learn something new every day — you can learn from your mistakes, something new — there is always something to be learning from or about.”

Chef plans to work at FCHS for as long as she can. She hopes students continue to be eager to learn how to cook and want to be prepared for the real world.

“I am in for the long haul now,” she said, adding she’ll retire from there when the time comes.

Next Generation is a series of nonsequential essays by Floyd County High School students written for credit in Amanda Biviano’s Dual Enrollment Freshman Composition class during the 2022-2023 school year.