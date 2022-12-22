New Fire Chief in Check, Indian Valley

Floyd County Volunteer Firefighters attended the annual Christmas Banquet on Dec. 10, and new fire officers were sworn in.

Elections at the individual fire stations were held in October.

Chad Mills was elected to continue serving as Station No. 1 Chief, and Kevin Hall was elected to be Assistant Chief 1.

Cody Brown is Captain 1, and Jamie Atkins is 2nd Lieutenant.

Rocky Woolwine is 1st Lieutenant and one of three engineers, alongside Joe Thibodeaux and Pam Woolwine.

Pam Woolwine was also elected as a Station No. 1 secretary, as was Bailey Mills.

Station No. 1 members specifically thanked past Chief Nathan Miller for his years of service in a number of positions, including being the president of the Floyd County Fire Board. He will continue serving on the board and working as a firefighter.

Willis’ Station No. 2 elections resulted in Chief Tony Weddle retaining the role, and Mark Akers was elected to be Assistant Chief, as well as the station’s board representative.

Terry Martin was elected Captain, while Phillip Burnette and Jacob Akers secured 1st and 2nd Lieutenant, respectively.

J.B. Walters was elected to be the new Station No. 3 Chief, following Mark Link’s time in the role, and Chad Conner was elected to be 1st Lieutenant.

Austin Spangler is 2nd Lieutenant, and Steve Delozier is the Check station’s Safety Officer.

Levi Smith is Station No. 3’s board representative.

Keven Cox was elected Chief of Station No. 4, and former chief Kreg Mitchell was elected to the Assistant Chief position.

Josh Gallimore is fire Captain in Indian Valley, and Benjamin Boyd and Ethan Conner are 1st and 2nd Lieutenant, respectively.

Station No. 4’s board representative is Howard Saunders, who is also Vice President.

Others on the fire board include Tommy Sowers (treasurer), Barry Nichols (secretary), Danny Chaffin (chaplain) and Josh Gallimore (training).

The Dec. 10 banquet featured a meal from Mission BBQ, sponsored by T & E Small Engine, and testimony from J.T. Clark of My Brother’s Crossing.