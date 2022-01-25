JV Lady Buffs stampede for 56-18 win

After delays from weather that canceled classes at Floyd County High School last week, the Lady Buffaloes Varsity and JV teams hit the road last Friday to battle the James River Knights in Buchanan, and returned home Monday to face Carroll County’s Cavaliers.

The road trip on Jan. 21 was more successful as the Lady Buffs Varsity squad took an early lead 16-4 in the first quarter, widened it to 31-11 at the half and beat the Knights by 25 points, 58-33. The JV ladies also dominated, beating James River 32-18.

Back home Jan. 24, the JV team had no problems with the Cavaliers. The Lady Buffs went on a stampede, leading 31-10 at the half and winning 56-18.

The varsity, however, ran into a juggernaut hoard of Lady Cavs who swarmed the court, intercepting passes, controlling the boards, and overwhelming the host in Floyd Jan. 24.

Carroll scored seven unanswered points at the game’s start before the Lady Buffs score 2 and that five-point deficit was the closest they ever got to the Cavs.

Carroll County led 24-8 at the end of the first quarter and 32-19 at the half; the Lady Buffs fought back some in the second half, closing to just under 10 points, but the Cavs widened the lead back up and won 67-40.

Floyd’s varsity Lady Buffs now hold a 1-2 record in district games and 6-7 overall.

For the Lady Buffs, sophomore Kiley Hylton led scoring with 9 points, followed by Mackenzie Thompson, also a sophomore, with 8. Senior Karlie Nichols added 7, junior Destiny Harman 4, Carly Thompson (junior) 3 and sophomore Larah Blevins 1.

Nichols, Carly Thompson and Hylton each had single three-point goals, while Carroll County racked up eight.

In the varsity win over James River Jan. 21, Leah Hamlin led the Lady Buffs scoring with 14 points, Destiny Harman had 13, Kiley Hylton 12, Sabrie Blevins 8, Mackenie Thompson 5, along with 2 each from Carly Thompson, Jaden Nichol and Karlie Nichols.

Harman and Mackenzie Thompson each had a three-point score.

On Jan. 25, the Buffaloes and Lady Buffaloes Varsity and JV teams take the long trip to Alleghany County, then the Lady Buffs return home to play Radford on Jan. 27 while the guys face Patrick County on their court the same night.

The Buffaloes boys teams return home to play Radford on Jan. 28, with JV tip-off at 5:30 p.m.