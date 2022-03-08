 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pet of the Week

Georgia

Georgia has been with the Floyd County Humane Society for a few months, and is ready for her forever home.

Meet Floyd County Humane Society foster cat Georgia, a beautiful mom cat, who came to the society and its volunteers right before giving birth nearly a year ago.

She was a friendly stray cat when taken in by the humane society in April 2021, and continues to be a low-key lady. She spent some time in a foster home with kids and dogs, but ultimately decided she prefers a calmer environment.

Georgia has adapted well to being indoors but would probably be happiest as an indoor/outdoor cat.

The humane society states, “Georgia has been with us a long, long time and she deserves a forever home.”

Georgia is healthy, though does have some eye discharge. She tested negative for FELV/FIV, has been spayed and vaccinated.

If you are interested in adopting, find the Floyd County Humane Society application online at https://www.floydhumanesociety.org/forms.

With questions or for more information, leave a message at (540) 745-7207 or email floydhumane@gmail.com.

0 Comments

Tags

