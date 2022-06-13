Early Giving open now, NRV Giving Day June 22

Nearly 20 Floyd nonprofits are ramping up for Give Local NRV’s annual Giving Day next week. Participating organizations include Plenty!, Springhouse Community School, Eagles Nest Regeneration and others.

Giving Day is on June 22 and early giving is open now. A full list of participating Floyd nonprofits can be found online at www.givelocalnrv.org/search.

Last year’s Giving Day brought more than $500,000 to Floyd County organizations that work year-round to meet various types of needs.

Springhouse was the top earner in Floyd in 2021, raising more than $83,000 in the medium nonprofit category.

The Floyd Center for the Arts raised more than $38,000.

Agriculture-based Floyd nonprofits participating in Giving Day 2022 on June 22 include Forgotten Farms and Plenty! Farm and Food Store.

Art-centric organizations include the Virginia Blue Ridge Music Festival, Floyd Center for the Arts, June Bug Center, the Old Church Gallery and the Handmade Music School. The Floyd County Historical Society is also participating this year.

Donations can also be made to Partnership for Floyd, SustainFloyd, Instill Mindfulness, the Floyd Community and Wellness Center, and Healthy Floyd for Giving Day 2022.