Vote in 2022 Gingerbread House Contest

Gingerbread houses are on display in the windows of downtown businesses for the Floyd Country Store’s annual Gingerbread House Contest.

Community voting, accessible through the Floyd Country Store’s website, is active and open to the public.

Every year, the Gingerbread House Contest brings community members of all ages together to showcase their creativity in the spirit of the holidays.

Twenty members of the Floyd community submitted gingerbread house creations for the 2022 contest. The contestant pool includes 11 adults and nine youths between the ages of six and 12.

Contestants were encouraged to be creative with their entries as long as they were completely edible and fit on a 22” x 22” platform.

Gingerbread House kits were allowed in Youth entries, but many young contestants opted to make their creations from scratch. All adult entries are made from scratch.

“I love seeing what people come up with each year,” said Retail Manager Deb Baum. “There’s so much creativity and artistic skill in the Floyd community, and we love being able to put it on display for the holiday season.”

Awards will be given in the following categories: Youth, Creative, Judges’ Choice, Business, and Popular. There will two winners in the Popular category: Adult and Youth.

All categories besides Popular will be judged by a panel of local community builders and leaders by Dec. 20.

Online is open until Dec. 20 to determine the winners of the Popular category. Each gingerbread house display location will have QR code signs that link to the Floyd Country Store’s online voting polls.

All winners will be announced online on Dec. 22.

“I’m really impressed,” said Content Coordinator Maggie Kovick. “I talked to contestants who worked on their entries for three or four days straight, and it shows. I think it’s going to be hard for community voters and our judge panel to pick their favorites.”

Prizes donated by local businesses will be awarded in all categories.

“This has been a great turnout from the entire community,” said Dylan Locke, co-owner of the Floyd Country Store. “From the contestants to the businesses that donated prizes, we’re really pleased with community involvement this year. We look forward to carrying on this tradition every December.”

In anticipation of the 2022 Gingerbread House Contest, the Floyd Country Store commissioned a custom gingerbread house from registered nurse and hobby gingerbread artist Shelley Clark.

It is a 3D model of the interior and exterior of Floyd Country Store. Though it is not part of the contest, it is on display in the front window of the Floyd Country Store, along with some of the contest entries. The Floyd Country Store encourages the public to come admire the community’s gingerbread creations and vote for their favorites.

Start at the store (206 S. Locust St.) and see all of the festive creations. Vote online at www.floydcountrystore.com.