Wythe County declines Wythe-Bland Foundation grant

The Wythe County Board of Supervisors has declined a $50,000 grant offered by the Wythe-Bland Foundation to help replace the playground equipment at Ager Park.

The county applied for a $500,000 grant, but was given only 10 percent of requested amount.

During the Sept. 27 board meeting, Supervisor Chairman Brian Vaught said he had concerns about language in the grant agreement about having to repay the money or turn over the playground property if the playground is no longer needed. He said that Ager Park is the most used park in the county and that the foundation is supposed to support healthy lifestyles, but it only offered 10 percent.

“I have a problem with it, and you can do what you want to do, but I’m not voting to accept it,” Vaught said.

Supervisor Jamie Smith wondered why the county only received 10 percent, adding that several fire and rescue departments have applied for foundation grants in the past and have haven’t received any funding.

“I don’t understand what the deal is,” he said. “Why is the county not getting it?”

Supervisor Rolland Cook was against accepting the grant for a different reason. He said the county is not taking care of the playground like it should.

“We can’t take of what we already have,” he said, citing several areas that need to be fixed. He said parts of the playground need to be fixed, stained and replaced. Also, leaves are building up inside the playground, Cook said.

And, instead of fixing a rubber bridge at the playground, the county removed the rubber slats, leaving behind large, exposed bolts, he added.

“We talked about the rubber bridge and how to fix it, and what’s our solution? Take the dang thing down. And in the process, leave big, old bolts sticking out so a kid can run and fall and rip their head open on a bolt. I can’t go there without getting hot,” Cook said. “We can’t even take care of it. So if we can’t take care of what we’ve got, we don’t need nothing else. We need to learn to take care of what we’ve got before we worry about getting something else. That thing hasn’t been painted in God know how long. You’d be surprised what a coat of paint would do to the place.

“It’s ridiculous,” Cook said. “So my vote is going to be we don’t accept it either.”

County Administrator Stephen Bear said he understands Cook’s concerns about maintenance over the past year and the playground should always be kept in a safe situation. One reason the county has held off on repairs is that it was hoping for a Wythe-Bland Foundation grant to “take the whole thing out.”

Bear said the playground has lived its useful life and needs to be done.

“It needs to come out regardless,” he said, adding that the park needs a new, modern playground with rubberized materials.

Bear said that the foundation commented that staining the equipment could affect or contaminate the soil and that the county would have to have the soil tested prior to the grant dispersal.

“They have really gotten down into the weeds of micromanaging the project,” Bear said, adding that he asked if the foundation was asking for asbestos reports on other projects that received grants. “I think it is going above and beyond what the Wythe-Bland Foundation needs to be doing in trying to micromanage that project.”

Smith said if the foundation can only give 10 percent and then attaches stipulations to the money, it is probably not worth pursuing.

At the end of the discussion, Supervisor Vice Chairwoman Ryan Lawson made a motion to accept the grant. The motion died for lack of a second.

Travis Jackson, executive director of the Wythe-Bland Foundation, did not return an email or phone message seeking comment.