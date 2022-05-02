Wrongful death suit in 2016 shooting concludes

A 2018 wrongful death suit filed in the 2016 shooting death of a Rich Valley man has finally concluded.

In January, a Smyth County jury awarded Joyce Prater $3 million in damages and, in late March, a judge signed the order.

Joyce Prater is the widow of 60-year-old Duane Prater, who was shot and killed in April 2016. In 2019, the court granted a default judgement against Dana Dove, who did not file a response to Prater’s complaint. Dove had initially submitted a document asking the court for more time to retain an attorney, but months later said in a second and final letter to the court that he was unable to do so due to his fixed income.

Joyce Prater filed the wrongful death suit against Dove in the spring of 2018 after Commonwealth’s Attorney Roy Evans declined to file criminal charges against Dove. Evans said in 2018 that evidence indicated that Dove and Duane Prater had shot at one another.

The decision not to file charges in the shooting, he said, was born out of that evidence, “at least to the extent that we could prove beyond a reasonable doubt.”

According to search warrants filed in the investigation, Dove called 911 following the shooting, telling dispatchers that he had returned fire at Duane Prater, who was a relative, after Duane Prater had shot at him. When Smyth County deputies arrived at Dove’s home on Valley Road where the shooting took place, Dove told investigators that his uncle had driven up his driveway and pulled the gun.

According to court documents, the two men and their wives had been in a land dispute that had led to a civil suit. Proceedings in that suit were still underway at the time of Duane Prater’s death.

On Wednesday, Joyce Prater said she didn’t expect to receive any payments awarded her in the wrongful death suit, saying the suit was her way of seeking justice for her husband’s death in lieu of criminal charges.

There were no eyewitnesses to the incident, but Joyce Prater said witnesses who heard the shooting gave testimony that disputed Dove’s claim of self-defense. The News & Messenger was unable to verify that testimony as the trial, which was held to determine damages, was not transcribed.

Although Dove did not attend the court proceedings, and so presented no defense, he did maintain in his 2018 letter to the court that he shot Duane Prater to protect himself and his wife.

The jury awarded Joyce Prater $2 million in punitive damages and $1 million in compensatory damages. Dove’s 30-day period to appeal the decision concluded in late April.