 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured top story

Wrongful death suit in 2016 shooting concludes

  • Updated
  • 0
Smyth County Court House
File Photo

A 2018 wrongful death suit filed in the 2016 shooting death of a Rich Valley man has finally concluded.

In January, a Smyth County jury awarded Joyce Prater $3 million in damages and, in late March, a judge signed the order.

Joyce Prater is the widow of 60-year-old Duane Prater, who was shot and killed in April 2016. In 2019, the court granted a default judgement against Dana Dove, who did not file a response to Prater’s complaint. Dove had initially submitted a document asking the court for more time to retain an attorney, but months later said in a second and final letter to the court that he was unable to do so due to his fixed income.

Joyce Prater filed the wrongful death suit against Dove in the spring of 2018 after Commonwealth’s Attorney Roy Evans declined to file criminal charges against Dove. Evans said in 2018 that evidence indicated that Dove and Duane Prater had shot at one another.

The decision not to file charges in the shooting, he said, was born out of that evidence, “at least to the extent that we could prove beyond a reasonable doubt.”

People are also reading…

According to search warrants filed in the investigation, Dove called 911 following the shooting, telling dispatchers that he had returned fire at Duane Prater, who was a relative, after Duane Prater had shot at him. When Smyth County deputies arrived at Dove’s home on Valley Road where the shooting took place, Dove told investigators that his uncle had driven up his driveway and pulled the gun.

According to court documents, the two men and their wives had been in a land dispute that had led to a civil suit. Proceedings in that suit were still underway at the time of Duane Prater’s death.

On Wednesday, Joyce Prater said she didn’t expect to receive any payments awarded her in the wrongful death suit, saying the suit was her way of seeking justice for her husband’s death in lieu of criminal charges.

There were no eyewitnesses to the incident, but Joyce Prater said witnesses who heard the shooting gave testimony that disputed Dove’s claim of self-defense. The News & Messenger was unable to verify that testimony as the trial, which was held to determine damages, was not transcribed.

Although Dove did not attend the court proceedings, and so presented no defense, he did maintain in his 2018 letter to the court that he shot Duane Prater to protect himself and his wife.

The jury awarded Joyce Prater $2 million in punitive damages and $1 million in compensatory damages. Dove’s 30-day period to appeal the decision concluded in late April.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Bland County man dies in crash

At 5:47 p.m. on Saturday (April 23), Virginia State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash on Route 42 (East Bluegrass Trail) a mile east …

Marion tapped to take part in Work from Home Pilot Project

Marion tapped to take part in Work from Home Pilot Project

Rural communities have had their eyes on folks with jobs that can be done remotely. They see prospective residents who may enjoy a less urban lifestyle and can do their work from anywhere – with a good broadband connection. Earlier this month, Marion was selected to take part in the 2022 Virginia Main Street Work from Home Pilot Project. The town is expected to receive services valued at about $10,000.

Smyth County studies business needs

Smyth County studies business needs

The question has been debated for several years now: Should the center of county government operations remain in the Morison Building or relocate? To lead to a more informed answer, the county has now hired an architectural and engineering firm to study all the county’s buildings and offer their insights.

Bland County Police Blotter

Accused of assaulting volunteer firefighters responding to a smoke call on Saturday, a West Virginia man has been charged with four felonies.