Hazard pay approved for county employees

Floyd County Supervisors last week authorized one-time payments averaging around $3,000 to specified county employees as hazard pay related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Similar payments were made to sheriff’s department deputies and staff, emergency medical service workers, sanitation workers and transfer station employees earlier in the pandemic using funds from the federal CARES program and the new payments are specified for court, clerks and others working with the public come from the American Rescue Plan Act.

Floyd County has received half of its expected $3 million in ARPA funds and is expected to receive the other half later this summer, County Administrator Linda Millsaps told the board Feb. 8.

Supervisors unanimously approved appropriating $40,500 for the latest set of payments at a rate of $2 an hour for periods that will average out to 1,500 hours.

“This is a bonus,” said Courthouse Supervisor Jerry Boothe and will be in addition to regular salary payments each county employees during what were determined as hazardous hours on the job.

“I can support $2 an hour” said Linda DeVito Kuchenbuch of Little River. “Our people faced dangers in their jobs for this county.”

“I would be somewhat hesitant to $2 an hour” said Indian Valley Supervisor Kalinda Bechtold. “A lot of people did lose their jobs during COVID and had no compensation. Our employees did receive compensation.”

Supervisor Chairman Joe Turman of Burks Fork said he was glad to see the county provide extra compensation during the pandemic, especially for the sheriff’s department, EMS and the transfer station.

“It’s a risk,” Turman, a retired deputy, added.

Locust Grove Supervisor Levi Cox said the clerk of Floyd County’s combined courts came before the board and asked for additional money and help for protection while pointing out the hazards their staff faced.

Last year, the Floyd County Treasurer’s Office closed for more than a week staff members tested positive for COVID-19.

Boothe noted that the hazardous duty payments were going to staff and not department heads. Sheriff Brian Craig, Boothe added, was adamant that the payments go to his deputies and staff, and not to him.

The motion passed 5-0.

In another use of ARPA funds, the board approved $12,048 to pay for cleanup and replacement of filters in the heating and air-conditioning system of the County’s Innovation Center after lax maintenance allowed mold and other problems.

Millsaps said the county is looking for a new maintenance person to handle such functions.

DeVito Kuchenbuch asked Millsaps to look into using some of the ARPA funds to help upgrade and fix some problems in the county administration building and other structures. The administrator said she would get some quotes on the costs and needs.

Boothe agreed that the ARPA funds should be used.

“We can do this without cost to our taxpayers,” he added.

In other matters before the board:

Millsaps told the Board that the Virginia Department of Transpiration may start requiring the county to maintain crosswalks and other items but that they may be able to apply for funding under a program that would provide the funds. She told the board to expect a recommendation to apply for the program by as early as the next meeting. Boothe recommended that VDOT put “it in writing.”

After a prolonged discussion over a pending request to give a name to a private road with three or more structures, but where one property owner has not responded to letters to approval while two others have approved, the Supervisors approved giving the road name of Victory Court to the area.

The board meeting included a closed-door executive session on real estate matters, but no action was taken on any items discussed.

The next board meeting is set for Tuesday, Feb. 22 at 7 p.m. the county administration building on Oxford Street.