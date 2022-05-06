 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Marion police seek suspect in Thursday stabbing

Blake Sanders

Blake Sanders, 32, of Marion

 Photos courtesy the Marion Police Department

Marion Police have identified a suspect in a Thursday evening stabbing and are asking anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact police.

Police have obtained an arrest warrant for 32-year-old Blake Herman Sanders, of Marion, on a malicious wounding charge in relation to the incident.

Marion officers and Smyth County deputies responded to the 100 block area of West Chilhowie Street after they received a third-party report of an altercation and possible stabbing in the roadway.

When officers arrived they found a man with a laceration to the torso a short distance away, Hamm said. The lieutenant described the wound as a significant gash, but non-life-threatening. The man was transported to the emergency department at Smyth County Community Hospital for treatment.

“Marion officers spent the night looking for the suspect and we’re now reaching out for the public’s assistance in locating Mr. Sanders,” Hamm said.

Hamm said the altercation between the two men began as a verbal disagreement before it turned physical. 

Anyone with information on Sanders' whereabouts is asked to contact the Marion Police Department at 276-783-8145 or the Smyth County Sheriff’s Office at 276-783-7204. Police believe there is no danger to the public, but should Sanders be spotted, Hamm advised not to approach him, but to call 911.

