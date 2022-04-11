Marion, Saltville residents get lengthy federal prison terms for roles in meth distribution

Two Marion residents and a Saltville man were recently given lengthy prison sentences for their roles in distributing methamphetamine in the area.

Last September a federal grand jury indicted 45-year-old Terry Edward Vaughn and 29-year-old Samantha Renee Havens, both of Marion, and 51-year-old Michael Dwayne Ferley, of Saltville.

Brian McGinn, a spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney’s Office’s western district, said court documents show that Vaughn and Havens transported up to a pound of meth every two days from sources in Charlotte, N.C., and Bluefield W.V.

Additionally, during a search of Ferley’s home, law enforcement seized more than 1.5 kilograms of “nearly pure” methamphetamine, McGinn said.

All three pleaded guilty late last year to possessing 50 grams or more of methamphetamine with intent to distribute. On March 29, a federal judge handed down their sentences. Havens will spend the next 14 years in federal prison, and Vaughn and Ferley will serve 12 years and seven months.

The DEA, Virginia State Police and Smyth County Sheriff’s Office investigated the cases and Smyth County Commonwealth’s Attorney Roy Evans, who serves as a special assistant U.S. attorney, prosecuted.