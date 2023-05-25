Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Floyd has many of musicians and music schools that teach and inspire young musicians, including the Floyd Music School, run by Mike and Jennifer Mitchell.

Even at a young age, Mike and Jennifer were avid musicians.

Jennifer was introduced to the piano and started taking took various music lessons at the age of eight. She didn’t love the singing lessons, but she loved to play piano at her grandparents’ house.

“Every time I visited my grandparents or my Aunt Jane’s house, there was a piano, and I would sit down and grab a book and try to play,” she said. “My mom and dad bought me a piano, and I started taking lessons, and that was when I knew what I wanted to do”.

Jennifer started consistently playing the piano then and picked up flute in high school.

Mike was also raised in a very musical family. He owns a violin that belonged to his great-great- great aunt in the 1800s.

“Mitchells have always played,” he said.

His mother taught piano lessons, and he would listen to her play. His mother was a big believer in Mike, so she signed him up for music and theory lessons, which he took from age four to 12. He said he wasn’t always the best student.

“When my mom would drop me off for my classes, I pretended to go in, and then I waited till I saw her drive away, then I snuck out,” Mike said. “I went downtown and went to the arcade and played pinball. I was a bad boy.”

Still, he can play well because his mom held him accountable. She would make him practice every night, and he put in the work. He’s since taught himself to play the guitar, mandolin and banjo.

Jennifer loved to teach and taught lessons through high school and college. When she was home from college, she worked at a record store that sold records and instruments.

“Because I loved music so much, I usually spent most of my paycheck at the store buying records for myself,” Jennifer said.

She went on to graduate college with a teaching degree and found a way to combine her two passions — teaching and music — into a career after her first daughter was born.

Mike, on the other hand, originally wanted to become a stockbroker and handle finances, but he soon realized his true passion was music. He started working toward a music degree but dropped out of college halfway through.

He preferred to run off and play his guitar than to attend classes, he said.

Jennifer came into the picture when she brought two of her girls to take lessons from Mike. They were brought together by their love for music and teaching music lessons.

They combined their music schools to establish The Floyd Music School.

“Music is what brought us together,” Jennifer said.

The Floyd Music School originally started at The Floyd Country Store. The music school was on the upstairs level, and students would go through a side door to get to it.

A few years in, Jennifer and Mike were invited to the White House to do a presentation on Appalachian music with a few of their best students.

The music school was relocated to many different places until it landed in its final home right before the COIVD-19 pandemic began: Jennifer and Mike’s very own house.

“Think about how we used to do it — Mike would pack up his instruments every day. We’d have to pack up food, or else we would have to eat out all the time. We were there all day and were lugging things back and forth every day. Now we get up, do everything we need to do and people come here. It’s nice. But it’s enjoyable to go get out, too, because we are here all day long,” Jennifer said.

They ran running virtual lessons along with their in-person classes, which saved them a lot of trouble in the long run.

Many of the Mitchells’ previous students went on to study music or play in their own bluegrass band. Aila Wildman and Eli Wildman, students of the Floyd Music School, now play in a local band called The Wildmans.

Other students are known to play locally in their towns and hometown churches.

In addition to his lessons at the music school, Mitchell is a very successful bluegrass music band, The Mike Mitchell Band.

He decided to get serious about recording and playing songs after having a seizure that could have killed him if a friend wasn’t nearby to perform CPR.

After having brain surgery to remove the tumor that caused the seizure, Mike was paralyzed on his right side.

“When they did surgery… it left me paralyzed on my right side. I could not move my right arm or my right leg or anything on my right side. So, I had to relearn how to play,” Mike said.

Through that process, Mike learned to play fiddle and southern Appalachian style music instead of re-learning his classical training.

Mike and his band are very successful now, but they would not be where they are without lots of practice and hard work.

“I’m always a student. If I am good, it’s because I’m always a student and I’m always trying to learn. I practice for hours and hours a day trying to be good because I have to be,” Mike said. “First of all, I love to practice, which I didn’t when I was a boy but I do now. But now with the performing business and the recording business, I have to be competitive with the best musicians in the world. So that’s… kind of scary.”

Mike and Jennifer also play for events and weddings, and they accompany students for events when needed. They’ve hosted music workshops at FloydFest for more than a decade and have performed on various stages at the festival.

As much as many students would love them to be around forever, the Mitchells are not planning on running the Floyd Music School forever. When the time is right, they want younger people to take over the Floyd Music School and relocate it to the Compton House.

They want the music school to stay alive even when their time with it comes to an end.

Mike and Jennifer want to play at more weddings and do more projects with their music. Mike hopes that he can gain more popularity and one day wants to be in a headlining bluegrass artist spot at bluegrass festivals.

Other musicians are inspired by the determination and effort Jennifer and Mike put in to not only the music school but their entire career. Their story shows that you can do anything with determination and lots of hard work.