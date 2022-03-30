 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Music in the Mountains returns for 2022

Hotel Floyd

Hotel Floyd is set to host Music in the Mountains 2022 from May until September. 

 Photo Courtesy of Hotel Floyd

Hotel Floyd announced earlier this month its weekly summer concert series dubbed Music in the Mountains will return in May at the Hotel Floyd Amphitheater.

Concerts will not take place at Hotel Floyd on the same nights that Small Town Summer bands are performing at Warren G. Lineberry Park in town. Those dates include June 9, 23, July 7, 21, Aug. 4, 18 and Sept. 1.

There will also not be a concert the week of Floyd Fest (July 28).

Music in the Mountains concerts are free and open to the public, featuring a number of local favorites such as Seph Custer and Palmyra.

For updates about the 2022 Music in the Mountains series, visit www.facebook.com/hotelfloyd. Hotel Floyd is located at 300 Rick Lewis Way in town.

The following is the lineup announced March 15:

May 5 — Seph Custer

May 12 — Henry & Grace

May 19 — Chico & Willie

May 26 — Zarain Peace

June 2 — Palmyra the Band

June 16 — Members of Jimothy

June 30 — Brad Collier

July 14 — Stella Trudel Cocobolo

Aug. 11 — Kat Mills

Aug. 25 — Cosmic Porch Pickers

Sept. 8 — Old Pros

Sept. 15 — Members of Jimothy

Sept. 22— Alan Graf & friends

Sept. 29 — Sauerkraut Band

