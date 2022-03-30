Music in the Mountains returns for 2022

Hotel Floyd announced earlier this month its weekly summer concert series dubbed Music in the Mountains will return in May at the Hotel Floyd Amphitheater.

Concerts will not take place at Hotel Floyd on the same nights that Small Town Summer bands are performing at Warren G. Lineberry Park in town. Those dates include June 9, 23, July 7, 21, Aug. 4, 18 and Sept. 1.

There will also not be a concert the week of Floyd Fest (July 28).

Music in the Mountains concerts are free and open to the public, featuring a number of local favorites such as Seph Custer and Palmyra.

For updates about the 2022 Music in the Mountains series, visit www.facebook.com/hotelfloyd. Hotel Floyd is located at 300 Rick Lewis Way in town.