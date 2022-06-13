Artisan Trail returns to showcase Floyd artistry

Floyd County studios, farms, galleries and other institutions will open their doors for the annual Artisan Trail this weekend.

More than 30 different individuals and businesses will welcome guests from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, June 18-19, for the first Artisan Trail since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

First held in 2011, the Artisan Trail is a years-long tradition in Floyd to celebrate the abundant artistry available in this area.

The event is free to attend and invites locals and tourists alike to travel around the county to visit the open studios, see live demos and purchase one-of-a-kind handmade art and goods.

A total of 17 local artist studios are marked on the 2022 Artisan Trail map, and demonstrations include ceramics, wood-working, glass art, fibers and textile art, and more.

Windy Hill StringWorks (446 Sowers Mill Dam Rd. in Riner) will demonstrate nearly 30 years of instrument crafting experience through side-bending, pearl inlay brace gluing, shaping and more.

Blue Ridge Alchemy, behind DJ’s Drive-In in town, is a working glass studio on the tour, where visitors can see artists’ flame working techniques.

Eight galleries and shops are featured along the trail, including Starroot Art and Music (222 Milky Way NW in Riner) and Filamina Jewelry LLC (201 E. Main St. in Floyd).

Maps and brochures with all participants’ information are available at the Floyd Center for the Arts, the Floyd Welcome Center, and other information hubs around Floyd. The information is also available online from FCA.

The Trail includes local farms and farm markets, offering tours and locally grown produce and farm goods at Riverstone Organic Farm and Mellowspring Family Farms.

Riverstone sells fresh and local organic vegetables and artisan products at 708 Thompson Rd. SE. in Floyd.

Mellowspring Family Farms features beekeeping, lavender plants and Jacob Sheep at 788 Tuggles Gap Rd. SW. During the Artisan Trail, it will host fiber art demonstrations and visitors can peruse its BeStillery shop.

For more information about FCA or Artisan Trail visit www.FloydArtCenter.org or call (540) 745-2784. FCA is located at 220 Parkway Lane S. Regular hours are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Saturday.