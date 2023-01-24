Floyd establishments up for Best of Virginia

The Southwest region in the 2023 Best of Virginia Competition features businesses from Floyd, Roanoke and Carroll to the western edge of the state.
Community members can vote for their favorite restaurant, art gallery, farmers market, historic site and other establishments throughout the region until Tuesday, Jan. 31.
The annual Chance Harman Classic is nominated for the Best Annual Charity Event, and a number of Love signs throughout Floyd County are up for the best in the state, including the those at Buffalo Mountain Brewery and McDaniel’s Tavern, Buffalo Mountain Ziplines, FloydFest, the Floyd Event Center and EcoVillage, and Floyd Center for the Arts.
Floyd County’s Mabry Mill is nominated for Best Historic Site.
Find a full list of Southwest nominees and more details about voting at www.virginialiving.com/vote2023.
The following is a list of Floyd businesses up for 2023 Best of Virginia awards and their respective categories:
- Barbecue Restaurant: Bootleg BBQ
- Breakfast/Brunch Restaurant: Blue Ridge Diner, Parkway Grille
- Coffee Shop or Roaster: Red Rooster Coffee Co.
- Fine Dining: Lush Lounge
- Food Trunk: Fat Bean Taco
- Ice Cream Shop: Floyd Country Store
- Italian Restaurant: Mickey G’s Bistro and Pizzeria
- Mexican Restaurant: El Charro Mexican Grill
- Outdoor Dining: The Blind Pig
- Pizzeria: Dogtown Roadhouse
- Sandwich Shop: the Bread Basket, the Floyd Country Store
- Bakery: The Bread Basket
- Chocolatier: Cocoa Mia
- Farmers Market: The Floyd Farmers Market
- Specialty/Gourmet Food Shop: Harvest Moon Food Store, The Bread Basket
- Wine Shop: Chateau Morrisette, Republic of Floyd Emporium
- Brewery: Buffalo Mountain Brewery
- Cocktails: Five Mile Mountain Distillery, Lush Lounge
- Distillery: Five Mile Mountain Distillery
- Winery: Chateau Morrisette, Villa Appalaccia Winery
- Annual Charity Event: Chance Harman Classic
- Art Event: Floyd County Arts and Crafts Festival
- Art Gallery: Floyd Center for the Arts, Old Church Gallery, The Maggie Gallery, Troika Contemporary Crafts
- Festival: FloydFest
- LOVE Sign: Buffalo Mountain Brewery and McDaniel's Tavern, Buffalo Mountain Ziplines, FloydFest, Jonesburg Pepper Company, Floyd Event Center and EcoVillage, Floyd Center for the Arts
- Music Venue: Floyd Country Store
- Pet Boarding/Day Care: Buddy's Boarding, Little River Farm
- Family Entertainment: Floyd Country Store, FloydFest
- K-12 Independent School: Blue Mountain School, Springhouse Community School
- Preschool: Milestones Childcare
- Bed & Breakfast: Bent Mountain Lodge Bed and Breakfast, StoneHaven Bed & Breakfast
- Historic Site: Mabry Mill
- Hotel: Hotel Floyd, Oak Haven Lodge, The Pine Tavern Lodge
- Resort: Kanawha Valley Arena Resort in Dugspur
- Tourist Attraction: Blue Ridge Parkway, Floyd Country Store,
- Golf Course: Great Oaks Country Club, The Highland Course at Primland in Meadows of Dan
- Gym: Floyd Fitness
- Counseling or Therapy Practice: Floyd Counseling
- Physical Therapy Practice: Peak Rehabilitation
- Spa: Primland in Meadows of Dan
- Greenhouse and Nursery: Dulaney's Greenhouse, Slaughter's Supermarket
- Home Builder: Countryside Custom Homes
- Home Furnishings Store: Chic's Antiques and Variety
- Landscape Design: Beegle Landscaping & Lawn Care
- Accounting Firm: Thompson & Griffin, P.C.
- Auction Company: Blue Ridge Land & Auction Co., Inc.
- Fine Jewelry Store: Floyd Jewelry
- Record Store: County Sales
- Women's Clothing Store: Hey Helen