Floyd establishments up for Best of Virginia

The Southwest region in the 2023 Best of Virginia Competition features businesses from Floyd, Roanoke and Carroll to the western edge of the state.

Community members can vote for their favorite restaurant, art gallery, farmers market, historic site and other establishments throughout the region until Tuesday, Jan. 31.

The annual Chance Harman Classic is nominated for the Best Annual Charity Event, and a number of Love signs throughout Floyd County are up for the best in the state, including the those at Buffalo Mountain Brewery and McDaniel’s Tavern, Buffalo Mountain Ziplines, FloydFest, the Floyd Event Center and EcoVillage, and Floyd Center for the Arts.

Floyd County’s Mabry Mill is nominated for Best Historic Site.

Find a full list of Southwest nominees and more details about voting at www.virginialiving.com/vote2023.

The following is a list of Floyd businesses up for 2023 Best of Virginia awards and their respective categories:

Barbecue Restaurant: Bootleg BBQ

Breakfast/Brunch Restaurant: Blue Ridge Diner, Parkway Grille

Coffee Shop or Roaster: Red Rooster Coffee Co.

Fine Dining: Lush Lounge

Food Trunk: Fat Bean Taco

Ice Cream Shop: Floyd Country Store

Italian Restaurant: Mickey G’s Bistro and Pizzeria

Mexican Restaurant: El Charro Mexican Grill

Outdoor Dining: The Blind Pig

Pizzeria: Dogtown Roadhouse

Sandwich Shop: the Bread Basket, the Floyd Country Store

Bakery: The Bread Basket

Chocolatier: Cocoa Mia

Farmers Market: The Floyd Farmers Market

Specialty/Gourmet Food Shop: Harvest Moon Food Store, The Bread Basket

Wine Shop: Chateau Morrisette, Republic of Floyd Emporium

Brewery: Buffalo Mountain Brewery

Cocktails: Five Mile Mountain Distillery, Lush Lounge

Distillery: Five Mile Mountain Distillery

Winery: Chateau Morrisette, Villa Appalaccia Winery

Annual Charity Event: Chance Harman Classic

Art Event: Floyd County Arts and Crafts Festival

Art Gallery: Floyd Center for the Arts, Old Church Gallery, The Maggie Gallery, Troika Contemporary Crafts

Festival: FloydFest

LOVE Sign: Buffalo Mountain Brewery and McDaniel's Tavern, Buffalo Mountain Ziplines, FloydFest, Jonesburg Pepper Company, Floyd Event Center and EcoVillage, Floyd Center for the Arts

Music Venue: Floyd Country Store

Pet Boarding/Day Care: Buddy's Boarding, Little River Farm

Family Entertainment: Floyd Country Store, FloydFest

K-12 Independent School: Blue Mountain School, Springhouse Community School

Preschool: Milestones Childcare

Bed & Breakfast: Bent Mountain Lodge Bed and Breakfast, StoneHaven Bed & Breakfast

Historic Site: Mabry Mill

Hotel: Hotel Floyd, Oak Haven Lodge, The Pine Tavern Lodge

Resort: Kanawha Valley Arena Resort in Dugspur

Tourist Attraction: Blue Ridge Parkway, Floyd Country Store,

Golf Course: Great Oaks Country Club, The Highland Course at Primland in Meadows of Dan

Gym: Floyd Fitness

Counseling or Therapy Practice: Floyd Counseling

Physical Therapy Practice: Peak Rehabilitation

Spa: Primland in Meadows of Dan

Greenhouse and Nursery: Dulaney's Greenhouse, Slaughter's Supermarket

Home Builder: Countryside Custom Homes

Home Furnishings Store: Chic's Antiques and Variety

Landscape Design: Beegle Landscaping & Lawn Care

Accounting Firm: Thompson & Griffin, P.C.

Auction Company: Blue Ridge Land & Auction Co., Inc.

Fine Jewelry Store: Floyd Jewelry

Record Store: County Sales

Women's Clothing Store: Hey Helen