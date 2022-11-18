Millwald receives grant

Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced that Virginia Tourism Corporation awarded more than $300,000 for 64 local and regional tourism marketing programs across the state to help increase off-season visitation to tourism businesses and destinations.

Wytheville’s Millwald Theatre received a $5,000 grant for its Millwald Monthly Events project. The Millwald partnered with other local businesses to supply matching funds for the project, which will make quality educational and entertainment programming accessible to the community.

“Visit Wytheville is excited that the Millwald Theatre will be a multi-use entertainment venue in our downtown, providing a variety of programming that will be enjoyed by our local community and our visitors. As a center for cultural and educational activities, this historic facility will be a game changer for Wytheville,” said Rosa Lee Jude, director of Visit Wytheville.

“The Microbusiness Marketing Leverage Program is part of VTC’s strategy to grow year-round visitation in Virginia and is designed to support small tourism businesses with marketing dollars to drive out-of-state visitation during off-peak travel seasons. We are excited about this program because we see it as a gateway for small businesses to engage with VTC’s marketing and development ecosystem to grow their business and build on the Virginia is for Lovers branding,” said Rita McClenny, president and CEO of Virginia Tourism Corporation.

The VTC Microbusiness Marketing Leverage Program is designed to increase visitor spending in the off-season by leveraging limited marketing dollars, stimulating new tourism marketing through partnerships, and extending the “Virginia is for Lovers” brand. This is a new program that focused on supporting tourism businesses with less than 20 full-time employees through marketing partnerships. A minimum of three Virginia entities must partner to apply for the microbusiness marketing grant. Partners may consist of Virginia cities, towns, counties, convention and visitors’ bureaus, chambers of commerce, other local or regional destination marketing organizations, private businesses, museums, attractions, cultural events, and other tourism-related businesses.

The Millwald is a 500-seat historic theater returning to its origins as the heart of community entertainment in downtown Wytheville. Built in 1928 and revitalized in 2022, the extensively renovated venue will host live music, movies, special events and programs, community gatherings, and much more. It opens Dec. 9.